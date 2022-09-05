 Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returns to Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returns to Pittsburgh

A photo essay of labor organizers, politicians, and supporters as they marched through Downtown Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returns to Pittsburgh
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Scenes from the Allegheny County Labor Day Parade in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon, Sept. 5, 2022.
The Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returned to Pittsburgh today after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Despite the rain, notable politicians including U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro joined labor organizers and supporters as they marched through the streets of Downtown.

This year's Labor Day comes in the midst of a wave of organizing service workers sweeping through Pittsburgh and the country.

President Joe Biden, who marched in the parade in 2016 as vice president and again in 2018, will return to Pittsburgh for an appearance before U.S. Steelworkers this afternoon.
click to enlarge Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returns to Pittsburgh
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returns to Pittsburgh
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returns to Pittsburgh
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returns to Pittsburgh
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returns to Pittsburgh
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returns to Pittsburgh
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returns to Pittsburgh
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returns to Pittsburgh
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returns to Pittsburgh
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returns to Pittsburgh
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returns to Pittsburgh
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returns to Pittsburgh
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returns to Pittsburgh
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returns to Pittsburgh
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returns to Pittsburgh
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returns to Pittsburgh
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

Trending

Speaking of...

Pennsylvania opens 30-day window for low-level cannabis pardons

By Kim Lyons

Pennsylvania opens 30-day window for low-level cannabis pardons

President Joe Biden is headed to Pittsburgh for Labor Day

By Marley Parish

President Joe Biden is headed to Pittsburgh for Labor Day

John Fetterman, Josh Shapiro lead in new Franklin & Marshall College poll

By John L. Micek

John Fetterman, Josh Shapiro lead in new Franklin &amp; Marshall College poll

Advocates say Mastriano’s education funding plan would devastate public schools

By Peter Hall

Advocates say Mastriano’s education funding plan would devastate public schools
More »

Tags

Latest in Labor

CEO hits back against WYEP, WESA union efforts and media coverage

By Jamie Wiggan

CEO hits back against WYEP, WESA union efforts and media coverage

From steelworkers to baristas: the new face of Pittsburgh’s evolving labor movement

By Jamie Wiggan

Crowd of protesters holding signs including "Pittsburgh is a pro-choice union town" and "pro-choice pro-union"

We Googled “how to start a union” so you don’t have to

By Jordana Rosenfeld

A person holds up a flag that says "organize" and "union" in front of tall city buildings

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting staff petition management for union recognition

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting staff petition management for union recognition
More »
More Labor »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 31- 6, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

President Joe Biden is headed to Pittsburgh for Labor Day

President Joe Biden is headed to Pittsburgh for Labor Day

By Marley Parish

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Gardener, Auction Assistant, Cookie Crew, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Gardener, Auction Assistant, Cookie Crew, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Trump tells Wendy Bell he will pardon insurrectionists if he reclaims White House

Trump tells Wendy Bell he will pardon insurrectionists if he reclaims White House

By Jamie Wiggan

Pennsylvania opens 30-day window for low-level cannabis pardons

Pennsylvania opens 30-day window for low-level cannabis pardons

By Kim Lyons

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation