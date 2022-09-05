Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returns to Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Scenes from the Allegheny County Labor Day Parade in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon, Sept. 5, 2022.
The Allegheny County Labor Day Parade returned to Pittsburgh today after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Despite the rain, notable politicians including U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro joined labor organizers and supporters as they marched through the streets of Downtown.
This year's Labor Day comes in the midst of a wave of organizing service workers
sweeping through Pittsburgh and the country.
President Joe Biden, who marched in the parade in 2016
as vice president and again in 2018, will return to Pittsburgh for an appearance before U.S. Steelworkers this afternoon.
