Allegheny County jury trials suspended in January due to Omicron variant

The Omicron variant of COVID has been rapidly spreading throughout the county. According to the Allegheny County Health Department, there were 4,637 new positive COVID cases on Jan. 6, which obliterated the previous single-day record.
County health director Dr. Debra Bogen said the seven-day average for positive PCR tests in the county is 26.4%. According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, she said the county has “never seen positivity rates in this range before throughout the pandemic.”
Jury trials are set to resume on Jan. 31, absent further action by the court.