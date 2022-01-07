 Allegheny County jury trials suspended in January due to Omicron variant | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny County jury trials suspended in January due to Omicron variant

By

The Allegheny County Courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh - CP PHOTO: RYAN DETO
CP Photo: Ryan Deto
The Allegheny County Courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh
On Jan. 6, Allegheny County's Court of Common Pleas ordered that no jury trials in any division will take place for the rest of January. The order from President Judge Kim Clark says the temporary suspension of jury trials was in recognition of the "dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County."

The Omicron variant of COVID has been rapidly spreading throughout the county. According to the Allegheny County Health Department, there were 4,637 new positive COVID cases on Jan. 6, which obliterated the previous single-day record.

County health director Dr. Debra Bogen said the seven-day average for positive PCR tests in the county is 26.4%. According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, she said the county has “never seen positivity rates in this range before throughout the pandemic.”


Jury trials are set to resume on Jan. 31, absent further action by the court. 

