 Allegheny County joins Harvard program developing alternative responses to 911 calls | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny County joins Harvard program developing alternative responses to 911 calls

By

click to enlarge An illustration of two women hugging

Allegheny County will participate in a Harvard University initiative implementing “alternative responses to nonviolent 9-1-1 calls,” the county announced today.

Allegheny County is one of four municipalities chosen “from a highly competitive applicant pool” to participate in the 2022-2023 Harvard Kennedy School Government Performance Lab Alternative 9-1-1 Emergency Response Implementation Cohort, according to a county release.

“Nationally, jurisdictions are testing new approaches to address resident service needs that reduce reliance on traditional law enforcement and medical 911 responses and create more equitable outcomes for communities of color and others disproportionately impacted by the criminal justice system,” reads the Kennedy School website. “Despite a growing consensus among jurisdictions that alternatives to 911 response are needed, many are struggling to invest in implementation efforts that can sustain the impact of these innovative changes.”

According to the release, the program is “designed to support leaders in implementing alternative responses to nonviolent 9-1-1 calls and will provide targeted technical assistance to the county.”

“Sending the best-suited responder to 9-1-1 calls will result in better outcomes and better care for all of our residents and ensures that behavioral health supports are provided to those in need,” says Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. 

“Alternative response is one of the ways we are working to reduce unintended harms and avoidable incarceration for people with behavioral health needs, while also connecting them to follow-up care,” adds Erin Dalton, Director of Human Services. “We will start small and learn from this pilot while continuing to grow and improve formal and informal services throughout our behavioral health system.”

The Alternative 9-1-1 Emergency Response Implementation Cohort “helps participants develop unarmed emergency response teams that reduce reliance on traditional law enforcement by connecting residents in need of mental and behavioral health services to the appropriate support,” reads the release. The Harvard program also “provides jurisdictions with technical assistance to accelerate and enhance the implementation of alternative 9-1-1 responses. This may include tracking 9-1-1 call volume, creating training curricula for response teams, designing 911 call decision trees, preparing community briefing materials, and assisting with procuring services from local providers.”

The release also notes that this opportunity is an advancement of local work to improve crisis response efforts already in progress.

The Kennedy School says the 2022-2023 cohort will also include Chicago, Ill.; San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments in California; and Washington, DC.

Learn more about the GPL’s Alternative 911 Emergency Response work at govlab.hks.harvard.edu/criminal-justice.

Trending

Speaking of...

CP Jail Watch: July 2022

By Jordana Rosenfeld

CP Jail Watch: July 2022

Council overrides Fitzgerald’s veto on public parks fracking ban

By Jamie Wiggan

Council overrides Fitzgerald’s veto on public parks fracking ban

Fitzgerald vetoes bills on fracking, executive hires; council president moves to override

By Jamie Wiggan

Fitzgerald vetoes bills on fracking, executive hires; council president moves to override

Council bill fails to gain hold over Fitzgerald’s Rich friends

By Jamie Wiggan

Council bill fails to gain hold over Fitzgerald’s Rich friends
More »

Tags

Latest in News

PennDOT program offers a second chance to drivers facing suspension

By John L. Micek

PennDOT program offers a second chance to drivers facing suspension

Pittsburghers finding new careers during the Great Resignation

By Matt Petras

A Black woman in a recording studio wearing headphones.

WESA's morning edition host Maria Scapellato announces fall retirement

By Jamie Wiggan

WESA's morning edition host Maria Scapellato announces fall retirement

Get a criminal record expunged with help from Allegheny County

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Get a criminal record expunged with help from Allegheny County
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 17-23, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Local faith leaders condemn Christian nationalism ahead of Mastriano, DeSantis rally

Local faith leaders condemn Christian nationalism ahead of Mastriano, DeSantis rally

By Jordana Rosenfeld

A Black woman in a recording studio wearing headphones.

Pittsburghers finding new careers during the Great Resignation

By Matt Petras

A scary version of the Starbucks logo

Will Starbucks fire its way out of unionization?

By Jordana Rosenfeld

PennDOT program offers a second chance to drivers facing suspension

PennDOT program offers a second chance to drivers facing suspension

By John L. Micek

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation