 Allegheny County Jail population down 7% in 2019, according to new county report | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny County Jail population down 7% in 2019, according to new county report

By

click to enlarge Allegheny County Jail - CP PHOTO: ALEX ZIMMERMAN
CP photo: Alex Zimmerman
Allegheny County Jail
Problems at the Allegheny County Jail have been ongoing for years. Reports of overcrowding, suicides, health-care problems, and criticism of Warden Orlando Harper have been persistent over the past decade.

To address these issues, Allegheny County received $2 million funding last year from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. The goal was to reduce the jail’s population by 20% over two years and to address racial and ethnic disparities in Allegheny County’s criminal justice system.

On Wednesday, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced the first year of the initiative had reduced the jail’s population by 7%, as found in a county report.


“Addressing overincarceration isn’t an issue that I can solve on my own, and it isn’t going to be solved by County Council passing a law. It requires all of the stakeholders in the criminal justice system to be part of the solution,” said Fitzgerald in a press release.

The MacArthur initiative — called the Safety and Justice Challenge — works with communities across the country. Overall, 13 jurisdictions were selected. The program is “focused on implementing strategies that address the main drivers of local jail incarceration, including unfair and ineffective practices that take a particularly heavy toll on people of color, low-income communities, and people with mental health and substance abuse issues.”

In addition to reducing the jail’s population, Common Pleas judges heard 64 early probation violation hearings, which saved an average of 84 days in jail for each case; 213 of 293 (72%) of motions for early termination of probation were granted; and the District Attorney’s office is now prepared for 90% of its formal arraignments, after previously experiencing a backlog.

Another finding from the report looked at the use of cash bail. In October 2019, the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania released a report that criticized the county for its frequent use of cash bail, which “effectively incarcerate[s] people just because they are poor.”


The ACLU report found cash bail was used in 28% of cases in 2019, a drop from 36% in 2018.

The Allegheny County Safety and Justice Challenge report showed that during evening and overnight preliminary hearings where a public defender was present in 2019, magisterial district judges used cash bail 39% less often compared to the same time frame in 2018.

Some Allegheny County magisterial district judges, like Mik Pappas, have advocated for eliminating cash bail altogether.

Fitzgerald praised the funding provided by the MacArthur Foundation for enabling local stakeholders to figure out the best policies to address criminal-justice issues. However, he says the work is far from over.

“Our work is not done, but, together, we will continue to focus on other opportunities to reduce unnecessary jail days and increase overall fairness in our system,” said Fitzgerald in a press release.

Speaking of...

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald denounces Peduto’s anti-cracker plant stance

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald

Three Rivers Regatta canceled due to failures of LionHeart management company, says board

By Ryan Deto

Racing boats from a past Three Rivers Regatta

Allegheny County issues emergency enforcement to U.S. Steel following fire at Clairton Coke Works

By Emily Wolfe

Allegheny County issues emergency enforcement to U.S. Steel following fire at Clairton Coke Works

Pittsburgh’s urbanized areas are the oldest, whitest, and most native-born in the nation

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh’s urbanized areas are the oldest, whitest, and most native-born in the nation
More »

Tags

Latest in News

State House candidate Dan Smith is gearing up for a rematch with Daryl Metcalfe

By Ryan Deto

State House candidate Dan Smith is gearing up for a rematch with Daryl Metcalfe

Hundreds take to Pittsburgh streets to protest Trump’s efforts to escalate war in the Middle East

By Ryan Deto

An anti-war protest put on by the Pittsburgh Anti-Imperialism Committee outside the Federal Building in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., Jan. 6

Pittsburgh state House Rep. Harry Readshaw is retiring at end of year

By Ryan Deto

Harry Readshaw

Are you a recent college grad? Apply to drive the Wienermobile as one of Oscar Mayer's next Hotdoggers

By Amanda Waltz

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
More »

Readers also liked…

Six arrested protesting for redistricting reform at state Speaker Mike Turzai’s home in Marshall

By Ryan Deto

Protesters in front of Mike Turzai's home

Sara Innamorato and Summer Lee say their victories can open doors for non-traditional and minority candidates in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Sara Innamorato and Summer Lee say their victories can open doors for non-traditional and minority candidates in Pittsburgh

The Three Rivers Arts Festival’s Emerging Artist Program provides mentorship and assistance to new artists

By Meg Fair

The Three Rivers Arts Festival’s Emerging Artist Program provides mentorship and assistance to new artists

A new update of RUSafe app seeks to help victims of domestic violence

By Lauren Ortego

A new update of RUSafe app seeks to help victims of domestic violence
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 8-14, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

High-profile white supremacist forced out of anti-war rally by Pittsburgh protesters

High-profile white supremacist forced out of anti-war rally by Pittsburgh protesters

By Ryan Deto

State House candidate Dan Smith is gearing up for a rematch with Daryl Metcalfe

State House candidate Dan Smith is gearing up for a rematch with Daryl Metcalfe

By Ryan Deto

An anti-war protest put on by the Pittsburgh Anti-Imperialism Committee outside the Federal Building in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., Jan. 6

Hundreds take to Pittsburgh streets to protest Trump’s efforts to escalate war in the Middle East

By Ryan Deto

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

Are you a recent college grad? Apply to drive the Wienermobile as one of Oscar Mayer's next Hotdoggers

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation