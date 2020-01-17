 Allegheny County issues another fine to US Steel for air pollution violation | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny County issues another fine to US Steel for air pollution violation

By

click to enlarge air_pollution_allegheny_county.jpeg
The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) has announced that U.S. Steel will be issued fines for Article XXI Air Pollution Control violations and permit violations. According to ACHD, U.S. Steel had more than 400 air pollution violations between April and September of 2019.

Last year at Clairton Coke Works, a series of fires damaged multiple control rooms, equipment, and desulfurization units, releasing dangerous pollutants — namely sulfur dioxide — into the region's air. This spurred air quality concerns throughout the Mon Valley and Allegheny County.

According to the press release, ACHD has assessed $743,625 in stipulated penalties, and 90% will be paid to the Community Benefit Trust for impacted communities, while 10% will be paid to the Clean Air Fund. These figures were calculated following an agreement reached between U.S. Steel and ACHD last summer.
Pittsburgh has a long and troubled relationship with pollution. Between the city’s famed steel industry and the mining of coal along the banks of the Monongahela River, Pittsburgh’s air was once so polluted it stained the sides of buildings black. The air pollution has improved dramatically since then, but in the wake of fires at the Coke Works plant, many feared the city once dubbed “Hell with the lid off” was reliving some of those darker days.


Last year, the American Thoracic Society and New York University’s Marron Institute for Urban Management issued a collaborative report detailing the dangers of Pittsburgh’s pollution. The region ranked fourth in the country in terms of deaths relating to poor air quality, and another recent report by the American Lung Association named the city’s air the eighth-worst in the U.S.

Pittsburgh also has one of the highest rates of childhood asthma, with nearly 22% of school-aged children in some Pittsburgh-area schools showing symptoms, as opposed to the national average of about 10%.

A rally on Jan. 10 saw more than 50 Pittsburghers gather at the City-County building to advocate for cleaner air and stricter regulations. At the rally, U.S. Steel, which owns Clairton Coke Works, was cited as the largest single producer of carbon emissions in the region.

PennFuture estimates that a great deal of Pittsburgh’s air pollution has come from the plant, which still uses equipment from the 1950s. Advocacy groups have called for the retiring of the Coke Works’ old and faulty batteries, and the upgrading of vital equipment to ensure cleaner air and safer jobs in the Mon Valley.

Speaking of...

Dozens gather Downtown to protest poor air quality in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

Air quality protesters at Pittsburgh City-County Building

What is a temperature inversion and how does it affect air quality?

By Hannah Lynn

Result of the temperature inversion, in Squirrel Hill

GASP and Patagonia use mural to urge action on curbing air pollution

By Amanda Waltz

GASP mural at the Shadyside Patagonia location.

U.S. Steel exec out after company loses billions in value; still given $1.4 million payout

By Ryan Deto

U.S. Steel headquarters in Downtown Pittsburgh
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Petition asks Central Catholic to reverse hair-ban that a student says is ‘outdated’ and unfairly targets Black students

By Ryan Deto

JD Younger

The results are in: Here's who's using medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, and why

By Ryan Deto

The results are in: Here's who's using medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, and why

The displacement of Anthony Hardison from his Lawrenceville apartment is a microcosm of a neighborhood epidemic

By Ryan Deto

Anthony Hardison in front of Liberty Point Apartments

In Pa., it's legal for medical students to perform pelvic exams on unconscious patients without consent. A new bill aims to change that

By Hannah Lynn

In Pa., it's legal for medical students to perform pelvic exams on unconscious patients without consent. A new bill aims to change that
More »

Readers also liked…

The Three Rivers Arts Festival’s Emerging Artist Program provides mentorship and assistance to new artists

By Meg Fair

The Three Rivers Arts Festival’s Emerging Artist Program provides mentorship and assistance to new artists

Furry friends: Pittsburgh restaurants welcome Anthrocon furries with specials, signs and long straws

By Lauren Ortego

Pittsburgh furry Rika in Pizza Parma’s Furryland

@Housesofpittsburgh Instagram account features local neighborhood gems

By Hannah Lynn

A photograph by Annie Perricole, featured on @HousesOfPittsburgh’s Instagram account

Summer in the City

By CP Staff

Summer fun at Kennywood: The cover photo of this week's Pittsburgh City Paper
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 15-21, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Anthony Hardison in front of Liberty Point Apartments

The displacement of Anthony Hardison from his Lawrenceville apartment is a microcosm of a neighborhood epidemic

By Ryan Deto

The results are in: Here's who's using medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, and why

The results are in: Here's who's using medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, and why

By Ryan Deto

In Pa., it's legal for medical students to perform pelvic exams on unconscious patients without consent. A new bill aims to change that

In Pa., it's legal for medical students to perform pelvic exams on unconscious patients without consent. A new bill aims to change that

By Hannah Lynn

JD Younger

Petition asks Central Catholic to reverse hair-ban that a student says is ‘outdated’ and unfairly targets Black students

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation