 Allegheny County gets grant to help reduce jail population through enhanced probation services | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny County gets grant to help reduce jail population through enhanced probation services

By

click to enlarge Allegheny County Jail - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Allegheny County Jail
Pennsylvania has one of the highest percentages of people on parole and probation of any state in the country, and it contributes greatly to the state’s bloated population of incarcerated individuals. According to the reform alliance, on any given day, Pennsylvania has several thousand people incarcerated as a result of a supervised violation.

In April 2020, even after about 700 incarcerated individuals were released due to COVID precautions, the Allegheny County Jail was still holding more than 600 people on probation violations related to previous convictions, according to TribLive. The jail's population in April 2020 was 1,564 individuals. Jails typically hold defendants before their trials, but also accepts detainees from state and federal governments, and holds people on parole and/or probation violations.

A new grant from the state government hopes to help reduce that incarcerated population of people on probation or parole inside the Allegheny County Jail.


State Rep. Emily Kinkead (D-North Side) announced last week that Allegheny County has received $2.7 million in funds from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to support and enhance adult probation and parole services in the county.

“Rather than warehousing people in the Allegheny County Jail, this funding will allow individuals under probation services to rehabilitate in the community,” said Kinkead in a press release. “Coupled with effective drug and alcohol treatment programs, this can help reduce recidivism rates and help people build back their lives as they work to reintegrate into society.”

Kinkead said the funds will help reduce the jail’s population through enhancing the county’s electronic monitoring program and provide more effective supervision of people on parole or probation. The funds will also be used to continue the county’s drug and alcohol treatment program to support those on parole.

According to the Allegheny County Jail's website, there are 1,710 incarcerated individuals in the jail as of June 11. Last year before COVID, the jail's daily population was averaging about 2,400 individuals. 

Trending

PHOTOS: The Three Rivers Arts Festival's return to Downtown Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh opera singer Pascale Beaudin to take part in a 12-hour opera marathon
End of COVID emergency declaration leads to uncertainty of to-go cocktail legalization
Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy looking for local Black vendors for Juneteenth celebration market
Pa. House GOP releases election reform plan which includes voter ID, early voting
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Pennsylvania Legislature votes to terminate Wolf’s COVID-19 emergency declaration

By Marley Parish

Pennsylvania Legislature votes to terminate Wolf’s COVID-19 emergency declaration

Nearly a dozen Pittsburgh state reps condemn DA Zappala’s actions against Black attorney who criticized the DA’s office

By Ryan Deto

Nearly a dozen Pittsburgh state reps condemn DA Zappala’s actions against Black attorney who criticized the DA’s office

Controversial Sen. Mastriano and other Pa. state lawmakers visit Arizona election audit

By Marley Parish and Stephen Caruso

Doug Mastriano speaks with attendees on the Capital steps of a rally for gun rights on Sept. 29, 2020

Pittsburgh politicians call on DA Stephen Zappala to be removed or resign from office

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh politicians call on DA Stephen Zappala to be removed or resign from office
More »

Tags

Latest in News

End of COVID emergency declaration leads to uncertainty of to-go cocktail legalization

By Marley Parish and Stephen Caruso

End of COVID emergency declaration leads to uncertainty of to-go cocktail legalization

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy looking for local Black vendors for Juneteenth celebration market

By Ryan Deto

Stock photo

Pennsylvania Legislature votes to terminate Wolf’s COVID-19 emergency declaration

By Marley Parish

Pennsylvania Legislature votes to terminate Wolf’s COVID-19 emergency declaration

Pa. House GOP releases election reform plan which includes voter ID, early voting

By Stephen Caruso

Rep. Seth Grove questions Wolf administration officials during a Feb. 13, 2019 budget hearing in the Capitol
More »

Readers also liked…

Port Authority and Crossing Limits unveil I Too, Am Pittsburgh mobile exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

I Too, Am Pittsburgh on display at the Heinz 57 Center.

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 9-15, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Festival goers admire frog photographs by Steven Daniel.

PHOTOS: The Three Rivers Arts Festival's return to Downtown Pittsburgh

By Kaycee Orwig

End of COVID emergency declaration leads to uncertainty of to-go cocktail legalization

End of COVID emergency declaration leads to uncertainty of to-go cocktail legalization

By Marley Parish and Stephen Caruso

Stock photo

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy looking for local Black vendors for Juneteenth celebration market

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation