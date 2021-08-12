 Allegheny County gains population for first time in six decades, says census | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny County gains population for first time in six decades, says census

By

click to enlarge View of Downtown Pittsburgh
View of Downtown Pittsburgh
After decades of population loss, Allegheny County bucked its decades long trend and gained population, according to the newly released 2020 Census figures. The county added 27,230 residents compared to 2010, and the population of Pennsylvania's second largest county now stands at 1,250,578.

This is the first time that Allegheny County has added population in the decennial census since 1960. The growth rate for the county was about 2.2%, which is still relatively small compared to other large counties in the U.S.

The city of Pittsburgh lost population again. Compared to the 2010 Census, Pittsburgh shed 2,733 residents. However, many experts expected Pittsburgh to drop below 300,000 residents, but the 2020 Census showed that the city remained safely above that level at 302,971 residents. Pittsburgh's recent decline is also very small compared to the population loss between 2000 and 2010. That decade the city shrunk by 8.5%, But between 2010 to 2020, the city only shrunk by less than 1%.


The biggest growth rate among municipalities in Allegheny County was Ohio Township, which grew by more than 50%. The biggest loss rate among Allegheny County municipalities was West Elizabeth, which shrunk more than 22%. South Fayette Township saw an impressive raw gain of nearly 4,000 residents, according to Pittsburgh data analyst Ben Forstate.
The entire seven county Pittsburgh metro area — which includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, and Westmoreland counties — increased up to 2,370,930. However the growth rate compared to 2010 was very small, an increase of 0.6%.

Other Pittsburgh area counties to see population growth were Butler and Washington counties, with Butler County leading the way with a 9% growth rate. Butler County added 9,901 residents and now has 193,763 residents, according to the 2020 Census. Washington County grew much slower, but still added 1,529 residents, and is now home to 209,349.

Every other county in the Pittsburgh region lost population, led by Westmoreland County, which shed more than 10,000 residents since 2010. Fayette, Beaver, and Armstrong also saw substantial losses. 

Trending

5 non-funeral home things to do if you buy this former funeral home in Pittsburgh's North Side
Free Little Art Gallery starts a give art, take art movement in Sharpsburg
What the infrastructure bill could bring to Pittsburgh, according to Allegheny County Executive
Pittsburgh-based tech company Deeplocal requiring employees to be vaccinated
Black Led Community Spotlight: Morgan Overton and Martell Covington of Young Democrats of Allegheny County
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Trace Brewing, P Town Bar, and more (Aug. 12-15)

By Dani Janae

DJ Femi

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

What the infrastructure bill could bring to Pittsburgh, according to Allegheny County Executive

By Ryan Deto

What the infrastructure bill could bring to Pittsburgh, according to Allegheny County Executive

Pittsburgh-based tech company Deeplocal requiring employees to be vaccinated

By Lauryn Nania

Deeplocal's office
More »

Tags

Latest in News

5 non-funeral home things to do if you buy this former funeral home in Pittsburgh's North Side

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

5 non-funeral home things to do if you buy this former funeral home in Pittsburgh's North Side

GOP-controlled panel hears bill to grant Pa. drivers licenses to undocumented immigrants

By Stephen Caruso

GOP-controlled panel hears bill to grant Pa. drivers licenses to undocumented immigrants

What the infrastructure bill could bring to Pittsburgh, according to Allegheny County Executive

By Ryan Deto

What the infrastructure bill could bring to Pittsburgh, according to Allegheny County Executive

Pittsburgh-based tech company Deeplocal requiring employees to be vaccinated

By Lauryn Nania

Deeplocal's office
More »

Readers also liked…

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 11-17, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

A list of Pittsburgh-area establishments renewing mask mandates and creating vaccine rules

A list of Pittsburgh-area establishments renewing mask mandates and creating vaccine rules

By Lauryn Nania

GOP-controlled panel hears bill to grant Pa. drivers licenses to undocumented immigrants

GOP-controlled panel hears bill to grant Pa. drivers licenses to undocumented immigrants

By Stephen Caruso

What the infrastructure bill could bring to Pittsburgh, according to Allegheny County Executive

What the infrastructure bill could bring to Pittsburgh, according to Allegheny County Executive

By Ryan Deto

5 non-funeral home things to do if you buy this former funeral home in Pittsburgh's North Side

5 non-funeral home things to do if you buy this former funeral home in Pittsburgh's North Side

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation