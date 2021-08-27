 Allegheny County exec Rich Fitzgerald submits countywide paid sick leave bill | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny County exec Rich Fitzgerald submits countywide paid sick leave bill

By

Rich Fitzgerald at a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Life Pittsburgh event in McKees Rocks - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Rich Fitzgerald at a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Life Pittsburgh event in McKees Rocks
After vetoing a paid sick leave bill earlier this year, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has introduced a new paid sick leave bill that would provide all workers who don't already have adequate paid sick time off in Allegheny County some paid sick days.

In March, Fitzgerald — who is supportive of paid sick leave legislation — said he vetoed Allegheny County Council's earlier attempt because he believed it would not survive a legal challenge and said that any paid sick leave legislation must go through the county's Department of Health.

Fitzgerald's bill, if passed, would require medium-to-large employers (aka employers of 26 of more people) to provide at least one hour of paid sick time for every 35 hours worked. For full-time workers who work 35 hours a week at five days a week, that would equate to about seven days of paid sick time a year.


However, according to the proposed bill, at no point can a worker of a medium-to-large employer accrue more than 40 hours of paid sick time. Accrued paid sick time shall be carried over to the following calendar year, except for medium-to-large employers which provide at least 40 hours of paid sick time to employees at the start of a calendar year.

Fitzgerald's legislation has several of the same provisions written into the bill that was passed earlier this year in Allegheny County Council, which also accrued the same amount of hours for workers of employers with more than 26 employees.

The city of Pittsburgh has had a paid sick leave bill on the books since March 2020, but most workers who are employed in locations outside of the city still lack mandatory paid sick leave. Sam Williamson of labor union SEIU 32BJ told Pittsburgh City Paper in 2020 that he expects a countywide paid sick leave bill to provide paid sick days to tens of thousands of employees all throughout Allegheny County.

Paid sick days could be used for personal health care, but also for care of a family member who has a mental or physical illness, injury, or health condition.


If passed, the law would take effect 90 days after county officials provide proper notice to affected employers. Allegheny County officials will have the authority to enforce violations, with penalties not to exceed $100 for each separate offense, according to the legislation.

The bill is on the agenda for the Tue., Aug. 31 Allegheny County Council meeting. 

Trending

Speaking of...

Meet the Pittsburgh designer creating fursuits for the furry community

By Lauryn Nania

Meet the Pittsburgh designer creating fursuits for the furry community

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

RADical Days returns with month of free admissions and events throughout Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

RADical Days returns with month of free admissions and events throughout Pittsburgh

Some Pittsburgh-area parents are giving Nazi salutes and prescribing horse medicine in response to new school mask mandates

By Ryan Deto

Some Pittsburgh-area parents are giving Nazi salutes and prescribing horse medicine in response to new school mask mandates
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Now Hiring: Graphic Designer, Bike Mechanic, Director of Marketing, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Graphic Designer, Bike Mechanic, Director of Marketing, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Despite a request from Wolf, GOP lawmakers won’t mandate masks in Pa. schools

By Marley Parish

Despite a request from Wolf, GOP lawmakers won’t mandate masks in Pa. schools

Pittsburgh Controller calls for PPS leadership change after superintendent's ethics violations

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pittsburgh Controller calls for PPS leadership change after superintendent's ethics violations

Pennsylvania's billionaires more than doubled their wealth during pandemic, says report

By John Micek

Pennsylvania's billionaires more than doubled their wealth during pandemic, says report
More »

Readers also liked…

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 25-31, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Some Pittsburgh-area parents are giving Nazi salutes and prescribing horse medicine in response to new school mask mandates

Some Pittsburgh-area parents are giving Nazi salutes and prescribing horse medicine in response to new school mask mandates

By Ryan Deto

Where is Pittsburgh’s population growth occurring and who is driving it?

Where is Pittsburgh’s population growth occurring and who is driving it?

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Controller calls for PPS leadership change after superintendent's ethics violations

Pittsburgh Controller calls for PPS leadership change after superintendent's ethics violations

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pennsylvania's billionaires more than doubled their wealth during pandemic, says report

Pennsylvania's billionaires more than doubled their wealth during pandemic, says report

By John Micek

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation