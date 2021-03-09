Allegheny County Council passes paid sick leave bill for medium and large employers



These medium and large businesses and employers would need to provide at least five days of paid sick days to employees. This was amended from the original proposal, which mirrored the

, and would have required employers with 15 workers or more to offer up to five days of paid sick time, and employers with fewer than 15 workers to offer up to three days of paid sick time. Independent contractors, unionized construction workers, seasonal employees, and state and federal workers would also be excluded from the requirements.