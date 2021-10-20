 Allegheny County Council District 1: Jack Betkowski vs. Joe Wise | Election Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny County Council District 1: Jack Betkowski vs. Joe Wise

By

click to enlarge Jack Betkowski and Joe Wise - CP ILLUSTRATION: LUCY CHEN
CP Illustration: Lucy Chen
Jack Betkowski and Joe Wise
Allegheny County Council District 1 covers sections of Western Allegheny County, and some northern suburbs close to the city. Includes Findlay, North Fayette, Moon, Coraopolis, Glen Osborne, Aleppo, Haysville, Glenfield, Kilbuck, Ben Avon, Ben Avon Heights, Emsworth, Ross, and West View. Incumbent councilor Tom Baker (R-Ross) is not seeking re-election.

PDF — district-1.pdf

Jack Betkowski (Democrat)

Bio: A resident of Ross and a current commissioner on the township board. Retired after a 34-year career with the Federal Reserve of Cleveland. Graduated with a Master’s in Business Administration from Robert Morris University. Says serving on County Council would be an opportunity to give back to the community.

Public Transportation: Says that District 1 “absolutely” needs improved public transportation. As Ross Township commissioner, says he worked with Port Authority to ensure community considerations were included in the authority’s recently released long range plan, which has proposals for extended light-rail and bus service to District 1 communities.


Paid Sick Leave: Applauds county’s recently passed paid sick leave law. “Especially in these times where there is widespread skepticism of public health experts, I was pleased that the final version of the ordinance was drafted by the County Health Department, and done in such a way as to better ensure it could survive legal challenges.”

Development: In Ross, supported changes to township’s zoning code to encourage mixed-use development (combination of residential, retail, and services in the same zone). Says county council can provide guidance on best zoning practices to encourage the best development, and rules to ensure new buildings don’t exacerbate problems with stormwater runoff.

Endorsements: Says he has never accepted any corporate or special interest PAC contributions and won't be held hostage to the demands of outside interest groups in order to get their endorsement. “The needs of the residents of Allegheny County will always come first,” says Betkowski.

Joe Wise (Republican)

Bio: A native of Moon who worked in communications and public relations for years in Washington, D.C., including for former U.S. Rep. Austin J. Murphy. Returned to Moon in 2006 and now serves on board of Moon Township supervisors.


Public Transportation: Touts his experience saving Moon taxpayers money through fiscally responsible spending. Did not respond to questions about public transit policies.

Paid Sick Leave: Campaign website says he wants to bring county council “back to basics.” Did not respond to questions about paid sick leave policies.

Development: Campaign website says he is most proud of his efforts in Moon to “help secure the development of the Hilton Garden Inn complex on University Boulevard, formerly one of the area’s most visibly blighted properties, and the reconstruction of several important roadways, including the $9.5 million Robert Harper Interchange.”

Endorsements: Lodge #91 of the Allegheny County Fraternal Order of Police

Trending

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judicial Elections
Neighborhood groups try to curb shootings as Pittsburgh's mayoral campaign puts political focus on gun violence
Christiane Dolores explores human cruelty and healing in Westmoreland Museum's Artist-In-Residency program
Pitt faculty members vote in favor of unionization
Here’s an easy way to determine your Allegheny County voting precinct
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Neighborhood groups try to curb shootings as Pittsburgh's mayoral campaign puts political focus on gun violence

By Charlie Wolfson

Neighborhood groups try to curb shootings as Pittsburgh's mayoral campaign puts political focus on gun violence

Allegheny County Council District 3: Anita Prizio vs. Meredith Dolan

By Ryan Deto

Anita Prizio and Meredith Dolan

Allegheny County Council District 8: Michelle Naccarati-Chapkis vs. Eric Casteel

By Jason Phox

Michelle Naccarati-Chapkis and Eric Casteel

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County
More »

Tags

Latest in Election Guide

Pennsylvania Supreme Court: Maria McLaughlin vs. Kevin Brobson

By Ryan Deto

Maria McLaughlin and Kevin Brobson

Pittsburgh City Council District 4: Anthony Coghill vs. Connor Mulvaney

By Amanda Waltz

Anthony Coghill and Connor Mulvaney

Allegheny County Council District 8: Michelle Naccarati-Chapkis vs. Eric Casteel

By Jason Phox

Michelle Naccarati-Chapkis and Eric Casteel

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judicial Elections

By Ryan Deto

The Allegheny County Courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh
More »
More Election Guide »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 20-26, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

State Rep. Summer Lee announces congressional run

State Rep. Summer Lee announces congressional run

By Lisa Cunningham

Watch your neck! Report ranks Pittsburgh as second-best U.S. city for vampires

Watch your neck! Report ranks Pittsburgh as second-best U.S. city for vampires

By Amanda Waltz

Pitt faculty members vote in favor of unionization

Pitt faculty members vote in favor of unionization

By Amanda Waltz

Pandan cake, Halloween cocktails, and more Pittsburgh food news

Pandan cake, Halloween cocktails, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation