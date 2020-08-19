 Allegheny County Council approves motion in support of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette union workers | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny County Council approves motion in support of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette union workers

By

click to enlarge i_support_the_guild.jpg
A motion introduced by Allegheny County Councilor Sam DeMarco (R-At large) in support of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh in its current labor dispute with the owners of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette passed unanimously during a council meeting Tuesday night, with all members co-sponsoring the motion.

The Council, comprised of 12 Democrats and 3 Republicans, requests P-G owners Block Communications, the Guild, and all other unions representing P-G employees resume negotiations, without “resorting to unilaterally impose conditions of employment or a work stoppage.”

The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh is on the brink of a strike, as the nearly 120-member union voted recently to authorize a strike request, and is now awaiting response from the executive committee of the national Newspaper Guild.
DeMarco sponsored the motion in the interest of “continuing to have a free, fair, and objective press,” hoping that the Post-Gazette management will “come back to the bargaining table and negotiate a fair agreement.”
“I don’t normally like to get into these things, to get in between a labor union and management of an organization. However, this is an extremely important situation here. The last time there was a newspaper strike here in Pittsburgh, we lost a newspaper forever with the Pittsburgh Press,” DeMarco said at the meeting. “I believe that a free and objective press is fundamentally necessary to inform the public, and for us to engage in debate, and for those folks to shine light on the things that are happening in our locality.”


DeMarco noted that Post-Gazette employees haven’t had a raise in 14 years, and that the situation is particularly time sensitive as at least three unions have now authorized their members to strike as management has walked away from negotiations.

Councilor DeWitt Walton (D-Hill District) also spoke in “strong support” of the motion, calling the dispute “a continuing effort by the owners of the Post-Gazette to disenfranchise hardworking men and women who committed their years of effort to make and keep the Post-Gazette viable.”

“When I read this story earlier today, I really became incensed,” Walton said. “I looked at the law firm that was representing the Post-Gazette, and it brought back memories because if I’m not mistaken, I’ve found myself in similar circumstances representing workers in a newspaper strike in Beaver County. This company violated every reasonable effort, and significant portions of the National Labor Relations Act in their dealings with workers who were attempting to unionize that company. … And, as a result, I have to strongly support this motion.”

Guild president and P-G reporter Michael Fuoco said he was “happily surprised” to hear about the unanimous vote and that he “couldn’t be happier” with Allegheny County Council’s motion.


“This shows that our message — which is that we don’t want to strike, that we want to negotiate a settlement — is one that is reasonable. We want to go back to being journalists, to reporting stories, and not being the story,” Fuoco said. “The only way that that can happen is that the owners of the paper get rid of the obstruction to a settlement, which is their Tennessee law firm that has not negotiated in good faith in three and a half years. Hire another law firm from Pittsburgh, that cares about this city, and would be reasonable, and we’ll knock out an agreement fair to both sides in no time.”

Speaking of...

Post-Gazette union overwhelmingly votes to strike, now awaits OK from union leaders

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette offices in the North Side

Second group of union workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will vote to strike

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette offices on the North Side

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette union journalists will vote to go on strike

By Ryan Deto

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette offices on the North Side

Black workers protest in Pittsburgh, demand hazard pay and paid sick leave

By Ryan Deto

Protesters marching down Forbes Avenue in Oakland
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Nativist attacks against state Rep. candidate Emily Skopov continue in North Hills race

By Ryan Deto

Nativist attacks against state Rep. candidate Emily Skopov continue in North Hills race

What postal delays and lawsuits mean for mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania

By Stephen Caruso

What postal delays and lawsuits mean for mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania

Youth-led protest organizers dispute police claims about being to blame for communication failures

By Ryan Deto

Youth-led protest organizers dispute police claims about being to blame for communication failures

PHOTOS: Protesters respond to marshal's arrest with march to Mayor Peduto's home

By Jared Wickerham

Protesters march from Mellon Park to Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's home on Sun., Aug. 16, 2020.
More »

Readers also liked…

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is going on 67-county listening tour about legal marijuana

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 19-25, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Sean Parnell

Congressional candidate Sean Parnell thinks idea of independent women is “nonsense”

By Ryan Deto

Nativist attacks against state Rep. candidate Emily Skopov continue in North Hills race

Nativist attacks against state Rep. candidate Emily Skopov continue in North Hills race

By Ryan Deto

Screencap from a video of a Pittsburgh protest marshal being arrested by Pittsburgh Police officers in an unmarked van on Sat., Aug. 15, 2020.

Pittsburgh Police, Peduto respond to protest marshal arrested by rifle-carrying officers in unmarked van during Saturday protest

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation