Allegheny County Common Pleas Judicial Elections

click to enlarge CP Photo: Ryan Deto The Allegheny County Courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh

With 18 candidates running for 10 open seats on the Common Pleas Court of Allegheny County, this election cycle offers a paramount opportunity to remake the county’s criminal justice system. Common Pleas Judges are responsible for overseeing trials for criminal, civil, and family cases and delivering sentencing.has highlighted three categories for this year’s judicial candidates: legal, reform, and LGBTQ.Legal rankings come from the Allegheny County Bar Association and have four different results: highly recommended, recommended, not recommended at this time (which means candidates could be recommended later, but aren’t currently), and unqualified.A criminal justice reform coalition (formed from police-reform, progressive, and Black-led advocacy groups) provided endorsements for candidates who have demonstrated a commitment to equitable justice.Lastly, two of the largest LGBTQ political organizations — Steel City Stonewall Democrats and the Gertrude Stein Club of Greater Pittsburgh — handed out endorsements for several judge candidates.Voters will be able to select up to 10 of the following candidates on the ballot. They are placed in the order they will appear on the general election ballot.Served as Allegheny County Controller since 2012. Before that, served as a state representative.• Allegheny County Bar Association rating — Not recommended at this time• Criminal Justice Reform coalition — Endorsed• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh — Endorsed/EndorsedLegal Director of the Women’s Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh since 2002.• Allegheny County Bar Association rating — Highly Recommended• Criminal Justice Reform coalition — Not endorsed• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh — Endorsed/EndorsedServes as a Magistrate Judge in Pittsburgh Municipal Court and Chair of Pittsburgh’s Planning Commission.• Allegheny County Bar Association rating — Recommended• Criminal Justice Reform coalition — Endorsed• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh — Not Endorsed/Not EndorsedPublic defender who previously ran as a progressive independent for Allegheny County District Attorney.• Allegheny County Bar Association rating — Recommended• Criminal Justice Reform coalition — Endorsed• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh — Endorsed/EndorsedPrivate attorney working in family and criminal courts. Attended Duquesne University Law School.• Allegheny County Bar Association rating — Highly Recommended• Criminal Justice Reform coalition — Endorsed• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh — Endorsed/EndorsedIncumbent Common Pleas Judge through appointment. Former director of Allegheny County’s public defender office.• Allegheny County Bar Association rating — Highly Recommended• Criminal Justice Reform coalition — Not endorsed• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh — Endorsed/Not EndorsedClinical law professor at Duquesne University. Experience working as a public defender.• Allegheny County Bar Association rating — Recommended• Criminal Justice Reform coalition — Endorsed• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh — Endorsed/Not EndorsedIncumbent Common Pleas Judge through appointment. Former Inspector General of Pa.• Allegheny County Bar Association rating — Highly recommended• Criminal Justice Reform coalition — Not endorsed• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh — Endorsed/Not EndorsedWorked as prosecuting attorney and public defender. Worked for former Pittsburgh City Councilor Darlene Harris.• Allegheny County Bar Association rating — Unqualified• Criminal Justice Reform coalition — Not endorsed• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh —- Not Endorsed/Not EndorsedServed as a Magisterial District Judge since 2010. Before that, worked as a public defender.• Allegheny County Bar Association rating — Highly recommended• Criminal Justice Reform coalition — Not endorsed• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh — Not Endorsed/Not EndorsedPrivate practice lawyer for 20 years and has served as an Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Arbitrator.• Allegheny County Bar Association rating — Not recommended at this time• Criminal Justice Reform coalition — Not endorsed• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh — Not Endorsed/Not EndorsedFormer law clerk and Assistant District Attorney. Experience working as criminal defense attorney.• Allegheny County Bar Association rating — Highly Recommended• Criminal Justice Reform coalition — Not endorsed• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh — Not Endorsed/Not EndorsedServed as Magisterial District Judge since 2018, with experience as a prosecuting and defense attorney.• Allegheny County Bar Association rating — Highly Recommended• Criminal Justice Reform coalition — Not endorsed• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh — Not Endorsed/Not EndorsedPrivate attorney, has taught at Wecht Institute of Forensic Science and Law at Duquesne University.• Allegheny County Bar Association rating — Recommended• Criminal Justice Reform coalition — Not endorsed• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh — Not Endorsed/Not EndorsedTrial lawyer. Worked in the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office.• Allegheny County Bar Association rating — Recommended• Criminal Justice Reform coalition — Not endorsed• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh — Not Endorsed/Not EndorsedFormer Allegheny County Controller. Practiced law for 20 years in the areas of tax, finance, corporations, government.• Allegheny County Bar Association rating — Not recommended at this time• Criminal Justice Reform coalition — Not endorsed• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh — Not Endorsed/Not EndorsedTrial lawyer and certified mediator with experience in class actions, business torts, insurance coverage, and more.• Allegheny County Bar Association rating — Recommended• Criminal Justice Reform coalition — Not endorsed• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh — Not Endorsed/Not EndorsedWorked as attorney for the federal government and internationally for development projects.• Allegheny County Bar Association rating — Not rated• Criminal Justice Reform coalition — Not endorsed• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh — Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed