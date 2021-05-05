Allegheny County Common Pleas Judicial Elections

click to enlarge Allegheny County Courthouse

Bruce Beemer - Incumbent Common Pleas Judge, Bradford Woods

Dean A. Birdy - Attorney, North Side

Pauline Calabrese - Mayor of Penn Hills, Attorney, Penn Hills

Tom Caulfield - Magisterial District Judge, Forest Hills

William Bill Caye - Attorney, South Fayette

Jason J. Cervone - Attorney, North Side

Jessel Costa - Attorney, South Side

Alyssa Cowan - Attorney, Hampton

Rosemary Crawford - Attorney, Hampton

Marc Daffner - Attorney, Greentree

Anthony DeLuca - Attorney, Mt. Lebanon

Richard Thomas Ernsberger - Attorney, Oakland

Brian D. Flaherty - Attorney, Forest Hills

Mark Patrick Flaherty - Attorney, Mt. Lebanon

Ryan O. Hemminger - Attorney, Elizabeth Township

Nicola Henry-Taylor - Attorney, Ross

George Heym - Attorney, Squirrel Hill

Rick Hosking - Attorney, Upper St. Clair

Elliot Howsie - Incumbent Common Pleas Judge, Churchill

Clint Kelley - Attorney, Mt. Lebanon

Daniel J. Konieczka, Jr. - Magisterial District Judge, Shaler

Sabrina Korbel - Attorney, Ross

Brian Samuel Malkin - Attorney, Franklin Park

Lisa Middleman - Attorney, Franklin Park

Joseph Patrick Murphy - Attorney, Pine

Mik Pappas - Magisterial District Judge, Highland Park

Chuck Porter - Attorney, Shaler

Zeke Rediker - Attorney, Squirrel Hill

Matt Rogers - Attorney, Mt. Lebanon

Giuseppe Rosselli - Attorney, Bell Acres

Jimmy Sheets - Attorney, Bethel Park

Beth Tarasi Sinatra - Attorney, Bell Acres

Tiffany Sizemore - Attorney, Churchill

Patrick A. Sweeney - Attorney, South Side

Andy Szefi - Attorney, Mt. Lebanon

Albert Veverka - Attorney, Mt. Lebanon

Chelsa Wagner - Allegheny County Controller, Point Breeze

Wrenna Watson - Attorney, Hill District

Ilan Zur - Prosecutor, Squirrel Hill

With nearly 40 candidates running for nine open seats on the Common Pleas Court of Allegheny County, this election cycle offers a paramount opportunity to remake the county’s criminal justice system. Common Pleas Judges are responsible for overseeing trials for criminal, civil, and family cases and delivering sentencing. They can also be a part of doling out, or withholding, cash bail. Their discretion can reform the court.has chosen to highlight four different categories of endorsements and/or rankings for this year’s judicial candidates: legal, political, reform, and LGBTQ.The legal rankings come from the Allegheny County Bar Association and have four different results: highly recommended, recommended, not recommended at this time (which means candidates could be recommended later, but aren’t currently), and unqualified.Political endorsements are from two large Democratic Party groups, the Allegheny County Democratic Committee and the Young Democrats of Allegheny County, since many more candidates are filing as Democrats than as Republicans.A new criminal justice reform coalition, formed earlier this year, is providing endorsements for reform-minded candidates. Members include police-reform group Alliance for Police Accountability, Black-led political group 1Hood Power, statewide prison abolition group Straight Ahead, and UNITE PAC, a political action committee working to get elected progressive candidates. According to the coalition, these candidates have demonstrated a commitment to equitable justice.Lastly, two of the largest LGBTQ political organizations handed out endorsements for several candidates this cycle. The groups are the Steel City Stonewall Democrats and the Gertrude Stein Club of Greater Pittsburgh.Voters will be able to select up to nine of the following candidates on the ballot.- Highly recommended- Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Not recommended at this time- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Not recommended at this time- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Highly recommended- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Recommended- Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Not recommended at this time- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Unqualified- Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Highly Recommended- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Highly Recommended- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Recommended- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Highly Recommended- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Recommended- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Unqualified- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Not recommended at this time- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Not recommended at this time- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Highly Recommended- Not Endorsed/Recommended- Endorsed- Endorsed/Endorsed- Highly Recommended- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Recommended- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- HIghly Recommended- Endorsed/ Recommended- Not endorsed- Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Recommended- Not Endorsed/Not recommended •- Not endorsed •- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Highly Recommended •- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Highly Recommended- Endorsed/ Recommended- Not endorsed- Endorsed/Endorsed- Recommended- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Endorsed/Endorsed- Recommended- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Endorsed- Endorsed/Endorsed- Not recommended at this time- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Not recommended at this time- Not Endorsed/ Recommended- Endorsed- Not Endorsed/ Endorsed- Recommended- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Not recommended at this time- Not Endorsed/ Recommended- Endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Recommended- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Recommended- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Endorsed- Not Endorsed/Endorsed- Not recommended at this time- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Not recommended at this time •- Not Endorsed/Not recommended •- Not endorsed •- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Recommended- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Endorsed- Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Recommended- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Endorsed- Highly Recommended- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Not recommended at this time- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Not recommended at this time- Endorsed/Not recommended- Endorsed- Endorsed/ Endorsed- Recommended- Endorsed/Not recommended- Endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed- Recommended- Not Endorsed/Not recommended- Not endorsed- Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed