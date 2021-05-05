Allegheny County Common Pleas Judicial Elections

The legal rankings come from the Allegheny County Bar Association and have four different results: highly recommended, recommended, not recommended at this time (which means candidates could be recommended later, but aren’t currently), and unqualified.
Political endorsements are from two large Democratic Party groups, the Allegheny County Democratic Committee and the Young Democrats of Allegheny County, since many more candidates are filing as Democrats than as Republicans.
A new criminal justice reform coalition, formed earlier this year, is providing endorsements for reform-minded candidates. Members include police-reform group Alliance for Police Accountability, Black-led political group 1Hood Power, statewide prison abolition group Straight Ahead, and UNITE PAC, a political action committee working to get elected progressive candidates. According to the coalition, these candidates have demonstrated a commitment to equitable justice.
Lastly, two of the largest LGBTQ political organizations handed out endorsements for several candidates this cycle. The groups are the Steel City Stonewall Democrats and the Gertrude Stein Club of Greater Pittsburgh.
Voters will be able to select up to nine of the following candidates on the ballot.
Bruce Beemer - Incumbent Common Pleas Judge, Bradford Woods• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Highly recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Dean A. Birdy - Attorney, North Side
• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Not recommended at this time
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Pauline Calabrese - Mayor of Penn Hills, Attorney, Penn Hills• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Not recommended at this time
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Tom Caulfield - Magisterial District Judge, Forest Hills• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Highly recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
William Bill Caye - Attorney, South Fayette• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Jason J. Cervone - Attorney, North Side• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Not recommended at this time
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Jessel Costa - Attorney, South Side• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Unqualified
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Alyssa Cowan - Attorney, Hampton• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Highly Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Rosemary Crawford - Attorney, Hampton• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Highly Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Marc Daffner - Attorney, Greentree• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Anthony DeLuca - Attorney, Mt. Lebanon• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Highly Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Richard Thomas Ernsberger - Attorney, Oakland• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Brian D. Flaherty - Attorney, Forest Hills• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Unqualified
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Mark Patrick Flaherty - Attorney, Mt. Lebanon• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Not recommended at this time
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Ryan O. Hemminger - Attorney, Elizabeth Township• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Not recommended at this time
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Nicola Henry-Taylor - Attorney, Ross• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Highly Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Endorsed/Endorsed
George Heym - Attorney, Squirrel Hill• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Highly Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Rick Hosking - Attorney, Upper St. Clair• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Elliot Howsie - Incumbent Common Pleas Judge, Churchill• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - HIghly Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Endorsed/ Recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Clint Kelley - Attorney, Mt. Lebanon• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended • Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed • Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Daniel J. Konieczka, Jr. - Magisterial District Judge, Shaler• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Highly Recommended • Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Sabrina Korbel - Attorney, Ross• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Highly Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Endorsed/ Recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Endorsed/Endorsed
Brian Samuel Malkin - Attorney, Franklin Park• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Endorsed/Endorsed
Lisa Middleman - Attorney, Franklin Park• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Endorsed/Endorsed
Joseph Patrick Murphy - Attorney, Pine• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Not recommended at this time
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Mik Pappas - Magisterial District Judge, Highland Park• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Not recommended at this time
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/ Recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/ Endorsed
Chuck Porter - Attorney, Shaler• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Zeke Rediker - Attorney, Squirrel Hill• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Not recommended at this time
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/ Recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Matt Rogers - Attorney, Mt. Lebanon• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Giuseppe Rosselli - Attorney, Bell Acres• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Endorsed
Jimmy Sheets - Attorney, Bethel Park• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Not recommended at this time
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Beth Tarasi Sinatra - Attorney, Bell Acres• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Not recommended at this time • Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended • Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed • Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Tiffany Sizemore - Attorney, Churchill• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Patrick A. Sweeney - Attorney, South Side• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Endorsed
Andy Szefi - Attorney, Mt. Lebanon• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Highly Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Albert Veverka - Attorney, Mt. Lebanon• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Not recommended at this time
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Chelsa Wagner - Allegheny County Controller, Point Breeze• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Not recommended at this time
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Endorsed/ Endorsed
Wrenna Watson - Attorney, Hill District• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed
Ilan Zur - Prosecutor, Squirrel Hill• Allegheny County Bar Association rating - Recommended
• Allegheny County Dem Committee/Young Dems of Allegheny County - Not Endorsed/Not recommended
• Criminal Justice Reform Coalition - Not endorsed
• Steel City Stonewall Dems/Gertrude Stein Club of Pittsburgh - Not Endorsed/Not Endorsed