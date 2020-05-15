 Allegheny County and Pittsburgh City pools closed for the summer, among other changes | Coronavirus | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny County and Pittsburgh City pools closed for the summer, among other changes

By

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
On May 15, the Allegheny County Parks Department and the City of Pittsburgh announced that all public pools and spray parks will be closed for the summer, among other programming changes.

In a press release, the city noted that the CDC has said swimming itself is safe, but that "City pool waiting areas, locker rooms, and lounging areas are too cramped to allow for appropriate distancing under the guidelines."

In addition to pools, the city announced that large gatherings including summer camps, summer youth baseball, and July 4 fireworks will not be permitted. The city has not yet made a decision on certain activities and facilities, including bocci, recreation centers, block parties, and organized group sports.


Farmers markets, tennis courts, skate parks, fields, and frisbee golf are allowed as long as they comply with social distancing guidelines.

The county announced limited, socially distanced programming in the parks beginning on May 18. The full schedule of activities, available on the County Parks website, includes mountain biking, bird watching, and outdoor yoga. North Park and South Park golf courses are open for the entire season. 

Tags

Latest in Coronavirus

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

28 inmates in the Allegheny County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County Jail

What does the 'yellow phase' of Pennsylvania’s reopen plan actually mean?

By Ryan Deto

What does the 'yellow phase' of Pennsylvania’s reopen plan actually mean?

Most of Southwestern Pa. moving to yellow reopen phase, Beaver County excluded

By Ryan Deto

Most of Southwestern Pa. moving to yellow reopen phase, Beaver County excluded
More »
More Coronavirus »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • May 13-19, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Marty Griffin and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto

Bill Peduto cancels interview with KDKA Radio over Marty Griffin misgendering Pa. Health Secretary

By Ryan Deto

What does the 'yellow phase' of Pennsylvania’s reopen plan actually mean?

What does the 'yellow phase' of Pennsylvania’s reopen plan actually mean?

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation