Allegheny County and Pittsburgh City pools closed for the summer, among other changes

In a press release, the city noted that the CDC has said swimming itself is safe, but that "City pool waiting areas, locker rooms, and lounging areas are too cramped to allow for appropriate distancing under the guidelines."
In addition to pools, the city announced that large gatherings including summer camps, summer youth baseball, and July 4 fireworks will not be permitted. The city has not yet made a decision on certain activities and facilities, including bocci, recreation centers, block parties, and organized group sports.
Farmers markets, tennis courts, skate parks, fields, and frisbee golf are allowed as long as they comply with social distancing guidelines.
The county announced limited, socially distanced programming in the parks beginning on May 18. The full schedule of activities, available on the County Parks website, includes mountain biking, bird watching, and outdoor yoga. North Park and South Park golf courses are open for the entire season.