 Allegheny County adds medical care to nondiscrimination bill in response to Trump’s transgender policy reversal | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny County adds medical care to nondiscrimination bill in response to Trump’s transgender policy reversal

By

click to enlarge A July 7 protest for trans rights organized by LGBTQ+ Coalition and TransYOUniting - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
A July 7 protest for trans rights organized by LGBTQ+ Coalition and TransYOUniting
Earlier this week, Allegheny County Council unanimously passed a bill that would add protections for people seeking medical treatments to the conditions of its nondiscrimination bill. The bill was later signed by Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. It comes on the heels of the Trump administration rolling back health-care protections for transgender people.

Before the bill was passed, the county had nondiscrimination protections for protected classes of people in regards to housing, employment and public accommodation. The protected classes include: race, color, religion, national origin or ancestry, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, disability, marital status, familial status, age or individuals who use a guide or support animal.

By adding “for the purposes of providing medical care” to the nondiscrimination ordinance, that means all of the above protected classes of people cannot be legally discriminated against when seeking or receiving medical care from physicians, physical therapists, nursing homes, psychiatric care, and other forms of heath care.


Allegheny County Councilor Paul Klein (D-Shadyside) introduced on June 19 in response to the Trump administrations’ recent decision to reverse an order that provided health-care protections for trans people in hospitals, doctor’s offices and in dealing with insurance companies.

“This is yet another rule or regulation put forward by this administration that defines sex discrimination as only applying when someone faces discrimination for being male or female,” said Klein on June 23, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

In 2018, the global advocacy group Human Rights Watch put out a report documenting the many barriers that trans people face in the U.S. health-care system, and the discrimination they often encounter. Over the last several weeks, Pittsburgh has been holding marches for transgender rights, some with a specific focus on fighting for the rights of Black trans people.

Democratic councilors Nick Futules, Tom Duerr, Bethany Hallam, Olivia Bennett, Anita Prizio, DeWitt Walton, Robert Palmosina, Paul Zavarella, and Patrick Catena co-sponsored the bill introduced by Klein. Republicans Tom Baker, Sam DeMarco, and Cindy Kirk joined the Democrats in voting in favor of the bill.


Local LGBTQ organizations like PFLAG Pittsburgh celebrated the bill's passage.

Speaking of...

Allegheny County reopens indoor dining at 25% capacity as daily COVID-19 case numbers remain in triple digits

By Hannah Lynn

Allegheny County reopens indoor dining at 25% capacity as daily COVID-19 case numbers remain in triple digits

Allegheny County Council rejects bill to ban police from using “less lethal” weapons like tear gas

By Julia Maruca

Protesters among tear gas fired by Pittsburgh Police on Centre Avenue during a march in the East Liberty on June 1

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Wolf announces new statewide COVID bar and restaurant restrictions; Allegheny County to announce changes to restaurant policies soon

By Ryan Deto

Wolf announces new statewide COVID bar and restaurant restrictions; Allegheny County to announce changes to restaurant policies soon
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Allegheny County Council rejects bill to ban police from using “less lethal” weapons like tear gas

By Julia Maruca

Protesters among tear gas fired by Pittsburgh Police on Centre Avenue during a march in the East Liberty on June 1

Little Italy Days rescheduling its four-day festival in Bloomfield for this October

By Lisa Cunningham

Little Italy Days rescheduling its four-day festival in Bloomfield for this October

Mailers in North Hills state House race share "a bald-faced lie," says candidate Emily Skopov

By Ryan Deto

Emily Skopov

Port Authority announces 27 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since March

By Hannah Lynn

Port Authority announces 27 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since March
More »

Readers also liked…

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is going on 67-county listening tour about legal marijuana

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 15-21, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

In honor of National Nurses Day on Wed., May 6, 2020, Public Safety held a procession of approximately 75 vehicles around UPMC Presbyterian and Allegheny General Hospital thanking those first responders on the frontlines in Pittsburgh.

UPMC claims Pa. has a "less deadly" COVID-19 strain, but it’s not supported by research

By Hannah Lynn and Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

Emily Skopov

Mailers in North Hills state House race share "a bald-faced lie," says candidate Emily Skopov

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation