 Allegheny Animals with Attitude art project creates fake sports teams from local wildlife | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny Animals with Attitude art project creates fake sports teams from local wildlife

By

click to enlarge TripleAAAnimals Mexican War Street Squirrels by Jegan Mones - ARTWORK: JEGAN MONES
Artwork: Jegan Mones
TripleAAAnimals Mexican War Street Squirrels by Jegan Mones
Pittsburgh boasts an impressive array of urban fauna. In addition to the usual raccoons and squirrels, on any given day, you can expect to see deer grazing in the Allegheny Cemetery, wild turkeys roaming the streets, or groundhogs skittering through city parks. There was even a black bear roaming through Highland Park last year.

Now artists are paying tribute to the local wildlife with Allegheny Animals with Attitude, or TripleAAAnimals, described on its website as a “fictional sports league that celebrates the animals in our neighborhood that have no time for human foolishness.”

So far, the project has released a few designs representing neighborhoods throughout Pittsburgh, with more to follow. Right now, lovers of animals and fake sports teams can purchase t-shirts, stickers, prints, and more with the Mexican War Street Squirrels, as designed by line artist Jegan Mones, or the Sugar Top Grubby GroundHogs logo by Naomi Chambers, made in honor of the Hill District.


Organizing the project is local fashion designer and Pittsburgh City Paper columnist Tereneh Idia, in partnership with the gift shop love, Pittsburgh. Items are available at the love, Pittsburgh website, or at the TripleAAAnimals Society6 page.

Each team comes with a short description highlighting how the animal relates to its chosen neighborhood and various landmarks.

click to enlarge Mt. Washington Wild Turkeys by Anire Mosley - ARTWORK: ANIRE MOSLEY
Artwork: Anire Mosley
Mt. Washington Wild Turkeys by Anire Mosley
Idia says the idea was originally inspired by a Twitter thread from Pittsburgh musician, INEZ. Idia continued the conversation on Aug. 7 with a tweet about “The Allegheny Animals with Attitudes Softball/Dodgeball (?) League” that included a list of several fake teams. The tweet resulted in a number of replies suggesting more imaginary neighborhood teams.

“There was a flood of comments and it was so much fun,” says Idia, who is also listed as the "commissioner" of the league. “So I thought it would be cool to extend it and make these fake sports teams with the animals.”


She then contacted love, Pittsburgh, which carries handmade goods by her business, Idia’Dega. Idia also received a small grant from ORIGINS, a Bridgeway Capital program that supports Black makers, designers, artists, and craftspeople in Pittsburgh, to launch the project.

Kelly Sanders, co-owner of love, Pittsburgh, says she and her business partner, Monica Yope, even pitched in by suggesting the Mt. Washington Wild Turkeys for Idia’s “already incredible, Pittsburgh-crowd sourced league.” The idea came to life through a design by Anire Mosley depicting a stately, if somewhat mean-looking, turkey with a sharply peaked Mt. Washington logo.

“We love everything about what the [TripleAAAnimals] League is about: from playfully representing our city, especially when we can all use some added joy, to hiring local artists to bring the neighborhood teams to life,” says Sanders.

While she’s currently based Turkey (the country), Idia says she hopes to continue the project by engaging more local artists to create designs, for which they will also get a portion of the sales.

“The idea is to do drops throughout the year with different neighborhoods and themes,” says Idia, adding that she is currently seeking artists for an Earth Day series focused on Pittsburgh city parks, and for a series around Juneteenth focused on historically Black neighborhoods.


She adds that, overall, TripleAAAnimals will cover not only Pittsburgh but locations throughout Allegheny County.

Trending

After two explosions in Pittsburgh, police searching for vehicle allegedly involved
Eight of Pa.’s nine GOP House members say they will oppose certification of state's electors
2020: Pittsburgh's Year in Photos
Gov. Wolf says current Pennsylvania COVID restrictions will end on Jan. 4 as planned
Namaste Momo Corner brings comfort of Nepalese cuisine to Pittsburgh’s South Hills
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tereneh Idia's column awarded top honors for second consecutive year at Western Pa. Golden Quill Awards

By Lisa Cunningham

Screencap from Tereneh Idia's award announcement at the 2020 Golden Quill awards

Send a little love during quarantine with these creative Pittsburgh care packages

By Amanda Waltz

Gay Ole Time Pick Me Up Gift Pack by Workshop PGH

Tereneh Idia does collaborative design from a distance with OAM: A Pittsburgh Community Fashion Project

By Amanda Waltz

OAM inspiration, the Half Your Team dress, on display as part of Casey Droege's The Residence program in 2016

Tereneh Idia combines fashion and flying as Pittsburgh International Airport artist-in-residence

By Amanda Waltz

Tereneh Idia at Pittsburgh International Airport
More »

Tags

Latest in Visual Art

Holiday window displays throughout Downtown and the Strip District support local artists and causes

By Amanda Waltz

Holiday window display in 306 Forbes Boutique & Brow Bar

Carnegie Museum of Art highlights local and emerging artists with latest offerings

By Amanda Waltz

Tyrant Star by Diane Severin Nguyen

Brew House Association devastates with the timely imagery of Lost & Found

By Amanda Waltz

Brew House Association devastates with the timely imagery of Lost & Found

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership calls for snowy scenes and other seasonal images for Winter Snapshot public installation

By Amanda Waltz

Snow falls on Polish Hill, Feb. 7, 2020
More »

Readers also liked…

LIKELIKE gallery in Garfield explores artistic creativity through video games

By Hannah Lynn

LIKELIKE gallery in Garfield explores artistic creativity through video games

PULLPROOF Studio highlights female and non-binary illustrators with Mirror, Mirror

By Amanda Waltz

Asia Lae Bey, Untitled 2
More Visual Art »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 23- 5, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

New Year's events with Hot Mass and Mostbeautifullest offer two days of dance music, performances, and more

New Year's events with Hot Mass and Mostbeautifullest offer two days of dance music, performances, and more

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh playwright August Wilson to receive commemorative Forever stamp

Pittsburgh playwright August Wilson to receive commemorative Forever stamp

By Amanda Waltz

EQT Children’s Theater Festival @ Home presents The Wizards Of Oakwood Drive

EQT Children’s Theater Festival @ Home extended through January with performances, workshops, and more

By Amanda Waltz

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation