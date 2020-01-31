All you need for these delicious ‘big game’ dips are common ingredients and a super bowl

The match between the professional football clubs of San Francisco and Kansas City is this Sunday on network television. While there are sure to be highlight-reel plays, jaw-dropping performances, and side-splitting commercials, the only game that truly matters is your dip game. If you serve these mouthwatering mixtures, odds are that no matter who your guests are rooting for, everybody wins.



Crab Dip

Sounds generic, right. Well, that’s the beauty of it. It also one of the most delicious/easiest things you’ll ever make. It has been a family staple for generations and has earned acclaim at many office potlucks. I’d say my mom invented it, but that usually means it came from a

. Hear me out, because it might sound gross.

1 bottle of cocktail sauce



2 6 oz. cans of lump crab meat



Place block of cream cheese on plate, add as much lump crab meat as desired, top with cocktail sauce, serve with a sturdy cracker. Marvel at the accolades.

1 block of preferred cream cheese (I like the kind from the city that roots for the Eagles)

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo wings are kind of gross. Next time you’re eating wings, have someone hold a mirror up to your face. It’s like a

special. Plus, so many napkins are involved. With this universally loved appetizer, you don’t need to end up with a big ole pile of them bones. (Taken from the back of a bottle of Frank’s Redhot.)

2 cups shredded cooked chicken



1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened



1/2 cup FRANK'S RedHot® Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce

or FRANK'S RedHot® Buffalo Wings Sauce

1/2 cup ranch dressing



1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles



Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Spoon into shallow 1-quart baking dish.

Bake 20 minutes or until mixture is heated through; stir. Sprinkle with green onions, if desired, and serve with chips, crackers, and/or veggies.

Salsa Dip

This is about as heartland as you can get. You won’t find this dip at a party full of coastal elites. So, if you’re a San Francisco fan, scroll back up to the crab dip recipe or ride off on an electric scooter or whatever. I would run this dip against half the democrats in Iowa right now. It’s that good.

1 one-pound brick of Velveeta “cheese”



1 jar of your favorite salsa



Drop Velveeta brick into large microwave-safe bowl. Dump entire jar of salsa into same bowl. Place bowl into microwave. Heat and stir until you have reached the Goldilocks zone.