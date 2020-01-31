All you need for these delicious ‘big game’ dips are common ingredients and a super bowl

The match between the professional football clubs of San Francisco and Kansas City is this Sunday on network television. While there are sure to be highlight-reel plays, jaw-dropping performances, and side-splitting commercials, the only game that truly matters is your dip game. If you serve these mouthwatering mixtures, odds are that no matter who your guests are rooting for, everybody wins.
Ingredients:
1 block of preferred cream cheese (I like the kind from the city that roots for the Eagles)
1 bottle of cocktail sauce
2 6 oz. cans of lump crab meat
Directions:
Place block of cream cheese on plate, add as much lump crab meat as desired, top with cocktail sauce, serve with a sturdy cracker. Marvel at the accolades.
Ingredients:
2 cups shredded cooked chicken
1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup FRANK'S RedHot® Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce or FRANK'S RedHot® Buffalo Wings Sauce
1/2 cup ranch dressing
1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Spoon into shallow 1-quart baking dish. Bake 20 minutes or until mixture is heated through; stir. Sprinkle with green onions, if desired, and serve with chips, crackers, and/or veggies.
Ingredients:
1 one-pound brick of Velveeta “cheese”
1 jar of your favorite salsa
Directions:
Drop Velveeta brick into large microwave-safe bowl. Dump entire jar of salsa into same bowl. Place bowl into microwave. Heat and stir until you have reached the Goldilocks zone.