All the Pittsburgh News You Missed This Week (Feb.15-22) | Pittsburgh City Paper

NEWS: Fetterman seeks care



U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has checked himself into the hospital to receive treatment for clinical depression.

A press release from Fetterman’s chief of staff says the senator from Braddock “has experienced depression off and on throughout his life,” which became severe in recent weeks.

Supporters have called Fetterman courageous for acknowledging the need to get help, while some Republican detractors argue clinical depression is disqualifying for high-level officials.

Fetterman suffered a major stroke right before winning the Democratic primary in May that left him with lasting difficulties processing speech. During the ensuing election campaign, Fetterman’s health struggles were frequently exploited by his opponent, Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman checked into Sir Walter Reed Hospital in Washington D.C. on Feb. 15. The medical staff gave an upbeat prognosis, according to Jentleson.

“After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

POLITICS: Lee celebrates

Swissvale’s U.S. Rep. Summer Lee celebrated her recent ascent to Congress during a ceremonial swearing-in reception at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater during the third week of Black History Month.

Speakers, including 1Hood’s Jasiri X and Darrin Kelly of the Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council, described how Lee’s election as Pennsylvania’s first Black woman in Congress played into a broader political movement.

Lee, in turn, nodded to the trailblazing of Ed Gainey and Austin Davis, Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor and Pennsylvania’s first Black lieutenant governor, respectively.

“When [Gainey] broke down barriers in the City of Pittsburgh, he paved the way for me and Austin to break barriers at the state level and the federal level, and we’re going to bring more people with us,” Lee said, according to reporting from Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

