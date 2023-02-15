All the Pittsburgh News You Missed This Week (Feb. 8-15) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Kim Lyons/Capital-Star Pennsylvania House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, and Democratic Whip Jordan Harris, both of Philadelphia, pictured at center, stand with Democratic House candidates Joe McAndrew (L) and Abigail Salisbury (R) in Pittsburgh on Tues., Feb. 8.

News Roundup: Dems take the state House; transit advocates decry delays, cancellations

Democratic Majority

Victories in three Allegheny County special elections have given Democrats a slim lead in the Pennsylvania House for the first time in more than a decade.

Democrats Joe McAndrew, Abigail Salisbury, and Matt Gergely won their bids for Pennsylvania’s 32nd, 34th and 35th districts respectively during elections held on Feb. 7. These wins give their party a single seat majority in the 203 member chamber.

The House began its latest term this year three members short following the death of Tony DeLuca, and the ascension of Summer Lee and Austin Davis to higher offices.

Despite Democratic gains in the lower chamber, Republicans still hold a majority in the state Senate. Democrat Josh Shapiro just won a four year term as Pennsylvania Governor.





Transit Woes

A report titled “Representing Our Routes” published by Pittsburghers for Public Transit uses public data to show that in 2022, Pittsburgh transit riders experienced a "dramatic" increase in overcrowded, chronically late, and canceled buses and trains.

Last year, the authors write, 38 out of 105 Pittsburgh Regional Transit routes were reliable less than 50% of the time for at least one month. The report calls on Pittsburgh City Council to advance Mayor Ed Gainey's transit-supportive infrastructure and land use policies outlined in his transition plan to help PRT improve service and reliability.





Other news this week:





