All Along You Were Blooming is a collection of Morgan Harper Nichols' Instagram poetry, without the color

) bursts with vibrant splashes of color and handwritten text. "You can still know peace without knowing what comes next" reads one post with small black words over pink, blue, yellow, and red swatches of paint. Another, written over a yellow flower, says "One day you're going to wake up and realize that some things just don't bother you the way they used to." Each post serves as an inspiration to uplift the spirits and add a little life, love, and vibrancy to her followers' timelines.

All Along You Were Blooming, but, reading her book was like going from a 3D to 2D experience. Her beautiful, almost lyrical prose was still there, along with her organic imagery, but it's devoid of the eye-catching colors. The copy of

All Along You Were Blooming I read was printed in black and white, and without color, much of the emotion is lost. And with the greyscale print, some of the handwritten white text was hard to read.



While the words should be the focus on poetry,

All Along You Were Blooming will undoubtedly be compared to

Harper Nichols' Instagram, where the poetry and fanbase originated. The words, the art, and the colors are part of an entire package, and when stripped away, the rest feels lackluster.





Harper Nichols' writing is phenomenal and universal. She evokes feelings and strings together words that are boundless and uplifting, no matter a person's situation. But it was hard for me to go from a thoughtfully created, vividly colorful vision to a work of black and white.

Harper Nichols' Instagram page when reading