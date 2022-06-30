 ALCOSAN, McKees Rocks to settle lawsuit through mediation | Pittsburgh City Paper

ALCOSAN, McKees Rocks to settle lawsuit through mediation

By

click to enlarge McKees Rocks - ROBERT STROVERS, WIKI COMMONS
Robert Strovers, Wiki Commons
McKees Rocks

More than a year after McKees Rocks sued ALCOSAN over construction plans relating to its $2 billion Clean Water Plan, the parties have agreed to explore mediation.

The borough initially took the sanitary authority to court in March 2021, alleging plans to use a commercial real estate tract to sink a launch pit for an underwater tunnel would damage the economy and risk residents’ health.

ALCOSAN has continually maintained the plans are not set in stone, and sought to dismiss the case on the basis that the underlying claims as “speculative” takes on future events. But federal judge, J. Nicholas Ranjan, said in a May ruling that the case could continue because the underlying claims were valid.

Ranjan filed a court order on June 28 referring the case to a third-party mediator, scheduling a meeting for July 26.

McKees Rocks Council President Archie Brinza says he’s confident the borough will be awarded its main requests.

“We feel we’re right here and the courts are going to lean in our direction,” Brinza tells Pittsburgh City Paper. “[A]nd hopefully ALCOSAN will have to start being considerate of all the residents.”

“We’re sick of our getting walked over, we’re sick of being taken advantage of because that’s the status quo,” Brinza adds.

The borough’s biggest initial request was to prevent the former Crivelli Chevrolet dealership from being torn down, which officials argued would further stunt its struggling business community.

ALCOSAN bought the property for approximately $2 million in December 2020. Spokesperson Joseph Vallarian declined to disclose details at the time, other than confirming the site would be used to further the Clean Water Plan — a long-term project to reduce untreated sewage outflows into public waterways.

Brinza says ALCOSAN has since assured the borough it would not tear down the building, but he’s now asking that they sell up and return it to the tax rolls.

“Why hold that building hostage for 20 years?” says Brinza, who also says the borough has lost a sizable chunk of annual revenue since the tax-exempt sanitary authority took ownership.

In a response to questions about the mediation order, Vallarian says ALCOSAN’s policy prevents him from discussing details.

“All I can tell you is the Authority is participating in the mediation process as required by the judge in the federal court case,” says Vallarian.

Trending

Speaking of...

Mancini’s Bakery makes a giant "doughman" good enough to eat

By Amanda Waltz

The Mancini's “doughman”

GetGo opens new location in McKees Rocks

By Jason Phox

GetGo opens new location in McKees Rocks

What the infrastructure bill could bring to Pittsburgh, according to Allegheny County Executive

By Ryan Deto

What the infrastructure bill could bring to Pittsburgh, according to Allegheny County Executive

East African Grocery hoping to stay afloat to serve McKees Rocks’ growing African community

By Ryan Deto

East African Grocery hoping to stay afloat to serve McKees Rocks’ growing African community
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pa. Senate approves bill restricting fireworks

By Marley Parish

Pa. Senate approves bill restricting fireworks

Gainey appoints new executive advisor on legal policy

By Ladimir Garcia

Gainey appoints new executive advisor on legal policy

What Pittsburghers should know about monkeypox

By Jordana Rosenfeld

What Pittsburghers should know about monkeypox

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 29- 5, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Anthrocon brings furries back to Downtown Pittsburgh

Anthrocon brings furries back to Downtown Pittsburgh

By Rayni Shiring

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Art Director, Accountant, Cleaning Manager, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Art Director, Accountant, Cleaning Manager, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pa. Senate approves bill restricting fireworks

Pa. Senate approves bill restricting fireworks

By Marley Parish

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation