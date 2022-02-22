 Air quality advocates urge county to add restrictions to U.S. Steel permit | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Air quality advocates urge county to add restrictions to U.S. Steel permit

By

click to enlarge Clairton Coke Works - CP PHOTO: JORDANA ROSENFELD
CP Photo: Jordana Rosenfeld
Clairton Coke Works
Today has been a particularly bad day for air quality in the Mon Valley. Residents woke up to a morning weather inversion, when the atmosphere’s typical heat gradient (cold air on top of warm air) reverses itself, keeping pollutants close to the ground. During an inversion, warm air sitting above cool air works like a lid, trapping pollutants on the surface and causing a hazy combination of fog and smog.

Coincidentally, tonight, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m., the Allegheny County Health Department will hold a public hearing at the Clairton Municipal Building (551 Ravensburg Blvd., Clairton) about an operating permit for one of the Mon Valley’s biggest polluters, U.S. Steel.
As the health department proposes the renewal of U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works permit, air quality advocates in the Mon Valley are urging ACHD to add additional restrictions to U.S. Steel’s operation.

The Mon Valley residents of environmental advocacy group Valley Clean Air Now argue that ACHD has been too lenient in their enforcement of U.S. Steel air quality violations in Clairton.


“Allowing USS Clairton Works to consistently violate their permit by issuing slap on the wrist fines and penalties is not protecting the health of residents,” says Germaine Gooden-Patterson, a Clairton resident active with Valley Clean Air Now, in a Feb. 22 release.

Valley Clean Air Now urges ACHD to take multiple actions with regard to U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works permit, including setting a definitive date for U.S. Steel to close the coke batteries 1, 2, and 3, which U.S. Steel publicly stated in April 2021 it would close, but has yet to do so. Other calls to action include increasing real-time monitoring of the plant so ACHD does not have to depend on U.S. Steel management to report emissions from the plant, banning coke production if pollution control equipment is inoperable (as occurred from December 2018 to April 2019), and requiring a plan to reduce emissions on days when pollution levels exceed federal standards, as required by ACHD’s Mon Valley Pollution Episode Rule.

The health department will be accepting public comment on their proposed renewal of U.S. Steel’s operating permit for the Clairton Coke Works until March 15. Comments can be sent to: aqpermits@alleghenycounty.us.

Trending

Speaking of...

Air quality advocates criticize size of fine levied against U.S. Steel for recent violation

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Clairton Coke Works

Pittsburgh: The Year in Pictures 2021

By Jared Wickerham

Mayoral candidate Ed Gainey celebrates after incumbent Bill Peduto conceded during his watch party at the OnePA offices in the North Side on Tue., May 19, 2021.

U.S. Steel is challenging an Allegheny County proposed air quality regulation

By Ryan Deto

U.S. Steel is challenging an Allegheny County proposed air quality regulation

Allegheny County air quality dips into unhealthy range after July 4 fireworks

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Allegheny County air quality dips into unhealthy range after July 4 fireworks
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Two homes by renowned Pittsburgh architect Tasso Katselas up for sale

By Amanda Waltz

Two homes by renowned Pittsburgh architect Tasso Katselas up for sale

Deal in the works to add second daily Amtrak trip between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg

By John L. Micek

Deal in the works to add second daily Amtrak trip between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

Mayor Gainey nixes shuttle service in controversial Mon-Oakland Connector project

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Hazelwood Green in 2019
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 16-22, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Photographs posted on Black Burgh Love's Instagram page

Black Burgh Love highlights photos of Black couples in Pittsburgh

By Dani Janae

Two homes by renowned Pittsburgh architect Tasso Katselas up for sale

Two homes by renowned Pittsburgh architect Tasso Katselas up for sale

By Amanda Waltz

Now Hiring: Personal assistant to a maestro, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Now Hiring: Personal assistant to a maestro, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Deal in the works to add second daily Amtrak trip between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg

Deal in the works to add second daily Amtrak trip between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg

By John L. Micek

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation