Air quality advocates urge county to add restrictions to U.S. Steel permit

Coincidentally, tonight, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m., the Allegheny County Health Department will hold a public hearing at the Clairton Municipal Building (551 Ravensburg Blvd., Clairton) about an operating permit for one of the Mon Valley’s biggest polluters, U.S. Steel.
As the health department proposes the renewal of U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works permit, air quality advocates in the Mon Valley are urging ACHD to add additional restrictions to U.S. Steel’s operation.
The Mon Valley is experiencing a weather inversion. The 24-hour rolling average at the Liberty monitor is between 50-100 on the Air Quality Index (AQI); we have not exceeded federal AQ standards and do not expect to, but the AQ team continues to closely monitor conditions. pic.twitter.com/QSdZV52aY4— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) February 22, 2022
The Mon Valley residents of environmental advocacy group Valley Clean Air Now argue that ACHD has been too lenient in their enforcement of U.S. Steel air quality violations in Clairton.
“Allowing USS Clairton Works to consistently violate their permit by issuing slap on the wrist fines and penalties is not protecting the health of residents,” says Germaine Gooden-Patterson, a Clairton resident active with Valley Clean Air Now, in a Feb. 22 release.
Valley Clean Air Now urges ACHD to take multiple actions with regard to U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works permit, including setting a definitive date for U.S. Steel to close the coke batteries 1, 2, and 3, which U.S. Steel publicly stated in April 2021 it would close, but has yet to do so. Other calls to action include increasing real-time monitoring of the plant so ACHD does not have to depend on U.S. Steel management to report emissions from the plant, banning coke production if pollution control equipment is inoperable (as occurred from December 2018 to April 2019), and requiring a plan to reduce emissions on days when pollution levels exceed federal standards, as required by ACHD’s Mon Valley Pollution Episode Rule.
The health department will be accepting public comment on their proposed renewal of U.S. Steel’s operating permit for the Clairton Coke Works until March 15. Comments can be sent to: aqpermits@alleghenycounty.us.