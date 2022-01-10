 Air quality advocates criticize size of fine levied against U.S. Steel for recent violation | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Air quality advocates criticize size of fine levied against U.S. Steel for recent violation

By

click to enlarge Clairton Coke Works - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Clairton Coke Works
On Thu., Jan. 6, Allegheny County Health Department issued a civil penalty to U.S. Steel for allowing the emission of hundreds of pounds of air pollutants following an equipment breakdown this past summer at Clairton Coke Works in Pittsburgh’s Mon Valley.

ACHD has fined U.S. Steel $5,500: $2,500 for the one-day violation on Aug. 27, 2021, another $2,500 for U.S. Steel’s history of nine violations in the last two years, and an additional $500 for a violation relating the federal Clean Air Act.

Some air quality advocates feel a $5,500 fine is too low for “perennial air polluter U.S. Steel.”


Local environmental group Group Against Smog and Pollution, in their write up of the ruling, said, “For those who are saying to themselves out loud right now, ‘Wait, wait, wait, only $5,500?’ we want you to know: We’re right there with you.”

GASP says this newest enforcement action from Allegheny County Health Department appeared on the ACHD website on Wed., Jan. 5. The enforcement action itself is dated Dec. 15, 2021.

On Aug. 27, 2021, at 9:55 AM, U.S. Steel reported to the ACHD via telephone an obstruction in the standpipe of C Battery Oven C21 which caused venting from that oven. About an hour later, the ACHD received a voice message from U.S. Steel stating that a “restriction” in the standpipe was causing a release of emissions from the “charging hole.”

A follow-up report from U.S. Steel said that emissions continued for five hours and ten minutes until the obstruction was removed using air lances and that total emissions from this violation included almost 50 pounds of carbon monoxide, 99 pounds of “volatile organic compounds,” and almost eight pounds of coke oven emissions.


Civil penalties for air quality violations are calculated considering a number of factors such as toxicity of pollutant, amount of pollutant, and length of violation. Other “adjustment factors” that could mitigate or exacerbate a fine include degree of cooperation in resolving the violation, compliance history, degree of willfulness of the violation, and the size of violator. According to state law, the maximum fine allowed for air quality violations is $25,000 per day for each violation.

U.S. Steel Spokesperson Amanda Malkowski wrote in an email to Pittsburgh City Paper, “The isolated issue was resolved quickly. There were no associated exceedances at the Liberty Monitor. We promptly alerted the Allegheny County Health Department.”

Allegheny County Health Department Spokesperson Chris Togneri declined to comment on the filings.

While air quality advocates may be disappointed by the seemingly mild nature of the ACHD’s enforcement order, they are probably not surprised. A 2019 settlement agreement between ACHD and U.S. Steel to resolve appeals to three enforcement actions and one administrative order significantly limited ACHD’s authority and ability to enforce penalties. Advocates say this latest penalty perfectly exemplifies flaws in the 2019 settlement.

Trending

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh friends appear as "regulars" in new Applebee's ad campaign

By Amanda Waltz

"The Regulars" Applebee's ad

Pittsburgh’s bid for RNC splits region’s political contingency

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh’s bid for RNC splits region’s political contingency

Meet cute bats, parrots, and other animals during Tropical Paradise at the National Aviary

By Amanda Waltz

Meet cute bats, parrots, and other animals during Tropical Paradise at the National Aviary

Pittsburgh named as finalist to host 2024 Republican National Convention, says report

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh named as finalist to host 2024 Republican National Convention, says report
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh’s bid for RNC splits region’s political contingency

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh’s bid for RNC splits region’s political contingency

Redistricting chair Nordenberg defends proposed state House map against GOP attacks

By Stephen Caruso

Pa. House draft map

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

Pittsburgh named as finalist to host 2024 Republican National Convention, says report

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh named as finalist to host 2024 Republican National Convention, says report
More »

Readers also liked…

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis

By Hannah Lynn

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis (2)

Photos: Police brutality and environmental racism protest march in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Jared Wickerham

Toy Slaughter raises a fist during a youth-led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown.

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 5-11, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Jobs for beer lovers, organic farmers, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Jobs for beer lovers, organic farmers, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh named as finalist to host 2024 Republican National Convention, says report

Pittsburgh named as finalist to host 2024 Republican National Convention, says report

By Ryan Deto

Pa. House draft map

Redistricting chair Nordenberg defends proposed state House map against GOP attacks

By Stephen Caruso

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation