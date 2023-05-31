AIDS Free Pittsburgh Presents: Too Hot For July | Pittsburgh City Paper

AIDS Free Pittsburgh and its community partners will host Pittsburgh’s fifth annual HIV biomedical awareness event, Too Hot For July, held at KLVN Coffee Lab (6600 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA). This event will be held outside in block party style to recognize, commemorate, and celebrate the community. The event will feature a headlining performance by DreamDoll, DJ sets and performances from local artists, a twerk-off and vogue battle, free HIV/STD testing, health information and activities, and on-site health professionals to answer questions about HIV and general wellness. Too Hot For July is FREE and open to the public.

click to enlarge Photo by Ryan Michael White

Hosted by Wadria Taylor, Naheen Binion, and Pissy, this year’s event will feature artists including: Pillz, Auntie Chanel, HUNY, Joshua Orange, Manny Dibachi, 412Step, Lexa Terrestrial, and Alumni Theatre Company. The vogue battle (OTA, no house alliances) and twerk-off will be coordinated and judged by Pittsburgh Ballroom legends with cash prizes and trophies awarded. Testing and other wellness services will be provided by Allegheny Health Network’s Center for Inclusion Health and Allies for Health + Wellbeing. A vendor marketplace featuring small local businesses as well as food and drink by KLVN, Spirit, Goodlander, and more will be in attendance!



The purpose of this event is to honor those living with and affected by HIV, and to educate the community about advancements in prevention and treatment that can end the epidemic. HIV prevention and treatment strategies have exponentially improved over the last decade, yet new HIV infections still occur at a steady annual rate. While HIV can affect anyone, the CDC reports that 1 in 2 African American men who have sex with other men, will be diagnosed with HIV in their lifetime if current transmission rates persist. This statistic indicates a public health crisis that is completely preventable, but often overlooked.

Too Hot For July is in partnership with True T Pgh, KLVN Coffee Lab, Goodlander, Spirit, Flyspace Productions, and Honcho. Generously supported by Allegheny Singer Research Institute (AHN), UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, Allegheny County Department of Human Services, Allies for Health + Wellbeing, Highmark WholeCare, Pittsburgh Area Center for Treatment, Metro Community Health Center, Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation, Pittsburgh Action Against Rape, Prevention Point Pittsburgh, Southwest Pennsylvania Area Health Education Center, The Open Door, University of Pittsburgh Research, Coordinated Care Network, Shepherd Wellness Community and the Jewish Healthcare Foundation.





AIDS Free Pittsburgh (AFP) is a public health movement to end the AIDS epidemic in Allegheny County by 2030. AFP is a collaborative initiative, comprised of government agencies, healthcare institutions, and community-based organizations that strive to support and improve the care of people living with HIV/AIDS, as well as high-risk negative communities. AFP is financially supported by the Allegheny Singer Research Institute (AHN) and UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside and is managed by the Jewish Healthcare Foundation.