AHN Harmar Neighborhood Hospital Opens in Western Pennsylvania

Harmar residents who’ve enjoyed such easy access to nature’s beauty have typically not experienced the same benefit when it comes to convenient access to high-quality health care. Thanks to Allegheny Health Network (AHN), that drawback is about to change for the better. The opening this week of the AHN Harmar Neighborhood Hospital, at the corner of Freeport Road and Guys Run Road, will bring speedier diagnostic test results and shorter emergency room stays for patients.
Visits to the emergency department of large hospitals can take in excess of three hours nationally, statistics show. Diagnostic and treatment time for an emergency room visit is expected to be much faster at AHN Harmar, where patients should be able to see a physician within 10 minutes of arriving and receive results from blood and urine tests in as few as 20 minutes.
“AHN Harmar is another example of our organization’s commitment to bringing high quality care options closer to home for the patients we serve,” said Thomas Campbell, MD, Chair of AHN’s Emergency Medicine Institute. “Our neighborhood hospital is conveniently located near numerous restaurants and shops in Harmarville, where people live, work and play. Here, you’ll see a physician within minutes, not hours, and the experience will be second to none.”
Importantly, as the world copes with the COVID-19 pandemic, extraordinary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of patients and employees. Convenient online check-in and pre-registration procedures, and thorough sanitation policies, are in place, as part of the stringent safety protocols that have been implemented.
Staffed by board-certified physicians, nurses and other experienced health care professionals, the 24,000-square-foot facility will offer 24/7 access to a wide range of health care services, and it provides an emergency department and a 10-bed inpatient unit for observation and short-stay use.
Among numerous patient-friendly design elements, AHN Harmar features nursing stations uniquely configured to maximize sightlines and accessibility, allowing staff to easily monitor exam rooms and minimize response times. Advanced CT and X-ray procedure rooms accommodate patients of any age, with adjacent observation rooms that keep families together during procedures. An onsite lab expedites processes so patients can more quickly obtain testing results.
Another added benefit of the new neighborhood hospital: AHN is hiring close to 70 full-time and part-time employees. For more information on our ER RN, Inpatient RN, Medical Technologist, CT Tech, Patient Access Specialist or Patient Care Assistant roles, visit: www.AHNNeighborhood.org/Careers
AHN Harmar is one of four neighborhood hospitals to open recently across the region, with other hospital locations in Hempfield, Brentwood and McCandless. The neighborhood hospitals are part of a joint venture partnership between AHN and Emerus — the nation’s leading developer and operator of neighborhood hospitals.