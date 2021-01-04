After two explosions in Pittsburgh, police searching for vehicle allegedly involved

Police are currently searching for a white truck they believe to be in connection to the first explosion and have released images of the truck. Police say that security footage show a device, possibly an IED, being thrown from the white truck. The Fire Investigation Unit and the Bomb Squad are investigating the incident, and police advised people to stay aware from Penn Avenue between 35th and 40th streets on the night of Jan. 3.
Around 10:30 p.m., police received a call for the second blast in the Hill District, where some residents reported their homes had shook in response to a blast, and they smelled an odor in the air. Pittsburgh Police Bomb Squad responded to the second explosion with explosives-sniffing dogs, but no evidence has been recovered. The investigation is ongoing.
Police are searching for the truck below in connection with an IED thrown at a parked car in the 3600 block of Penn Ave. just after 9 p.m.— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) January 4, 2021
They are also investigating reports of an explosion in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street just after 10:30 p.m.
Info? Call (412) 323-7800. https://t.co/qa9LrscurP pic.twitter.com/ij11nH6rMr
Two weeks ago, several county, municipal, and federal law enforcement officers — including some Pittsburgh Police officers — responded to an alleged non-fatal shooting of a police officer in McKeesport in the afternoon of Dec. 20. Allegedly, several vehicle checkpoints were set up throughout McKeesport stopping dozens of cars, and different departments conducted warrantless searches of homes in search of the suspect, including homes outside of McKeesport. Police reportedly occupied and patrolled McKeesport in search for the alleged shooter throughout the night of Dec. 20.
According to WPXI, the FBI is now assisting the Pittsburgh Police with the investigation to the explosions. On Christmas, a suicide bomber in Downtown Nashville exploded a large bomb causing damage to dozens of nearby buildings. According to the FBI, that Nashville explosion was carried out by Anthony Quinn Warner, who had a social media history of following and perpetrating several right-wing conspiracy theories.
No information has yet been released on the identify of the person driving the white truck in Pittsburgh on Jan. 3.