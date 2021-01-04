After two explosions in Pittsburgh, police searching for vehicle allegedly involved

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Police The white truck believed to be in connected to an explosion in Lawrenceville on Sun., Jan. 3

Police are searching for the truck below in connection with an IED thrown at a parked car in the 3600 block of Penn Ave. just after 9 p.m.



They are also investigating reports of an explosion in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street just after 10:30 p.m.



Info? Call (412) 323-7800. https://t.co/qa9LrscurP pic.twitter.com/ij11nH6rMr — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) January 4, 2021

About two hours after the first explosion in Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Jason Lando told TV news that the department no longer believed Penn Avenue was any immediate danger, and police had cleared the scene.