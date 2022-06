founder of New Voices for Reproductive Justice and Democratic candidate for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey's former state House seat in District 24, talks to Natalie Bencivenga from a rally in Downtown Pittsburgh following the June 24 overturning of Roe v. Wade.





La'Tasha D. Mayes,Watch to see what Mayes says people concerned about the U.S. Supreme Court decision and abortion access should know and do.