After Hours: Natalie Bencivenga interviews Conor Lamb

After Hours host Natalie Bencivenga interviews U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Mt. Lebanon), who is running for U.S. Senate.

Listen to rapid-fire questions, ranging from fracking to reproductive justice. Hear what Lamb says sets him apart from his opponents and why he's decided to run.

