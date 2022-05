founder of New Voices for Reproductive Justice and candidate for Mayor Ed Gainey's former state House seat in District 24, joins Natalie Bencivenga for a bonus After Hours episode, discussing the possible gutting of Roe V. Wade.





La'Tasha D. Mayes,Watch to see what this moment means for reproductive justice, what else may be impacted if legal abortions disappear, and how can you stand up and fight for the right to bodily autonomy.