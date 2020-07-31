After criticizing COVID mitigation efforts, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler self-quarantines following possible exposure

PA Rep. Guy Reschenthaler confirms he shared a desk with Texas Republican Rep. Gohmert (who tested positive for COVID-19) at Tuesday's House Judiciary hearing. Reschenthaler says they "had extensive conversations." Says he'll be self-quarantining for 14 days.

Democrats are holding the American people hostage by refusing to get a deal done on another economic relief package.



While Republicans are focused on public health and the economy, Democrats are using the pandemic to force socialism on America. pic.twitter.com/WbxTAx1RSt