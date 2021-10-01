 Advocates rally for transgender youth at Pennsylvania Capitol | LGBTQ | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Advocates rally for transgender youth at Pennsylvania Capitol

By

click to enlarge Janelle Crossley and state Rep. Brian Sims (D-Philadelphia) at a transgender rights rally on the Capitol steps - CAPITAL-STAR PHOTO BY CASSIE MILLER
Capital-Star photo by Cassie Miller
Janelle Crossley and state Rep. Brian Sims (D-Philadelphia) at a transgender rights rally on the Capitol steps
Gathering on the Capitol steps on Sept. 30, the first transgender woman to run for the Pennsylvania Legislature had a message for state lawmakers:

“Trans youth are welcome in Pennsylvania, Trans people belong in Pennsylvania,” said Janelle Crossley, one of the state’s most prominent transgender rights advocates.

Transgender Advocates Knowledgeable Empowering (TAKE) and the Pennsylvania Coalition for Trans Youth held the rally to “show our support for trans and nonbinary people, our allies and those who love us,” a statement from TAKE reads.


State Rep. Brian Sims (D-Philadelphia) spoke at the rally, calling on allies to “show up” in support of LGBTQ individuals.

“I hate that we are all here,” said Sims, one of the first openly gay elected state lawmakers to serve in Pennsylvania, adding that it was “incredible” to still have to hold LGBTQ support rallies in 2021.

In light of a bill introduced earlier this year by state Rep. Barbara Gleim (R-Cumberland) that would ban transgender youth from participating in women’s sports across Pennsylvania, the groups called on legislators to “do your job, and back off of targeting vulnerable kids in schools.”

Instead, advocates asked the Legislature to focus their efforts on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and enhancing protections for LGBTQ individuals.

“Pennsylvanians don’t want to be drawn into culture wars,” Crossley said.


The bill follows a wave of national bills aimed at implementing similar discriminatory restrictions in nearly three dozen other states.

The bills are based on legislation that originated in Idaho that’s currently on hold as a U.S. District Court determines its constitutionality.
The hold, however, has not stopped other states from trying to adopt similar language in their legislation

“We won’t allow it,” Crossley said defiantly. “We will not be silent. Trans athletes belong in Pennsylvania.”

Following her remarks, the crowd chanted: “Let our kids play.”
Cassie Miller is an associate editor at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.

Trending

Sean Parnell previously downplayed accusations against Roy Moore, latest in string of controversial statements
Advocates and elected officials call on UPMC to raise wages and improve community outreach
Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Best of Pittsburgh: Goods and Services Winners 2021
Best of Pittsburgh: Food and Drink Winners 2021
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Sean Parnell previously downplayed accusations against Roy Moore, latest in string of controversial statements

By Ryan Deto

Sean Parnell on S.E. Cupp Unfiltered on Dec. 4, 2017

Pittsburgh lawmakers introduce statewide adult-use cannabis bill

By Cassie Miller

Pittsburgh lawmakers introduce statewide adult-use cannabis bill

Pa. Attorney General sues to block subpoenas from Senate GOP election investigation

By Stephen Caruso and Marley Parish

Pa. Attorney General sues to block subpoenas from Senate GOP election investigation

Pa. House Republicans punt on school masks vote after returning early to address it

By Stephen Caruso

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre) speaks at a February 2021 press conference
More »

Tags

Latest in LGBTQ

QBurgh receives extension to challenge Delta's proposal to trademark "Pittsburgh Pride"

By Amanda Waltz

QBurgh receives extension to challenge Delta's proposal to trademark "Pittsburgh Pride"

Reel Q highlights local and international films for latest Pittsburgh LGBTQ+ Film Festival

By Dani Janae

Reel Q highlights local and international films for latest Pittsburgh LGBTQ+ Film Festival (2)

The Delta Foundation is trying to trademark the term “Pittsburgh Pride”

By Ryan Deto

The Delta Foundation is trying to trademark the term “Pittsburgh Pride”
More »
More LGBTQ »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 29- 5, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Sean Parnell on S.E. Cupp Unfiltered on Dec. 4, 2017

Sean Parnell previously downplayed accusations against Roy Moore, latest in string of controversial statements

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh lawmakers introduce statewide adult-use cannabis bill

Pittsburgh lawmakers introduce statewide adult-use cannabis bill

By Cassie Miller

The Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh's Schenley Park

Residents share polarized views on future of Pittsburgh's Columbus Day Parade

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Kodiak, the sea eagle still missing in Pittsburgh, has had quite the weekend

Kodiak, the sea eagle still missing in Pittsburgh, has had quite the weekend

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation