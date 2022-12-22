 Advocates celebrate city funding for Penn Avenue bike lane upgrades | Pittsburgh City Paper

Advocates celebrate city funding for Penn Avenue bike lane upgrades

By

click to enlarge Advocates celebrate city funding for Penn Avenue bike lane upgrades
CP Photo: Ryan Deto
A car parked in the protected bike lane on Penn Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh
Bike advocates say city funds earmarked for Downtown bike lane upgrades will give riders needed protection from illegally parked vehicles.

Bike lanes have been safeguarding pedal traffic along 10 blocks of Penn Avenue since 2014, but advocates say they are being increasingly compromised by drivers who simply ignore them. In response, the city has allotted $150,000 in next year's capital budget to replace the flexible dividing poles with solid concrete bollards.

City Council approved the budget Monday.

BikePGH, the group pushing the project, credits their success to a new app that allows cyclists to record bike lane infringements and report them directly to Pittsburgh's 311 system.

Armin Samii, creator of Dashcam for your Bike, says more than 500 illegally parked cars have been reported since the app launched in September.

“Every user who made a report through our in-app One Tap 311 tool helped illustrate the constant danger created when drivers illegally park in the Penn Avenue bike lane,” Samii says. “Through our partnership with Pittsburgh, we believe we’ve found a new way to help cities around the country collect better, more accurate 311 data. This is the first step in transforming how cities identify problem areas and make precise investments.”

In October, Samii reported a police car parked along the Penn Avenue bike lane and recorded his interaction with the responsible officer, who insulted him and refused to move it.

Eric Boerer, advocacy director at BikePGH, says the app has helped illustrate the danger illegally parked cars pose to cyclists.

“The relentless activism of the Dashcam for your Bike app users were undoubtedly a major factor in amplifying BikePGH’s push to fix the Penn Ave bike lanes, resulting in Mayor Gainey adding this improvement to next year’s budget," Boerer says.

Tags

Related Content

From minis to magnets, stuff these local gifts into some stockings this holiday

By Amanda Waltz

From minis to magnets, stuff these local gifts into some stockings this holiday

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, P Town, and more (Dec. 15-17)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, P Town, and more (Dec. 15-17)

New bagel merch, unforgettable schnitzel, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

New bagel merch, unforgettable schnitzel, and more Pittsburgh food news

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre ensures dance for all with sensory-friendly Nutcracker

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre ensures dance for all with sensory-friendly Nutcracker

Latest in Infrastructure

City Council yields to park funding requests absent from mayor's budget proposal

By Bill Zlatos

City Council yields to park funding requests absent from mayor's budget proposal

Pitt breaks ground on massive solar farm project

By Alice Crow

Pitt breaks ground on massive solar farm project

Transit riders criticize disrupted service and language inaccessibility

By Jamie Wiggan

Transit riders criticize disrupted service and language inaccessibility
More »
More Infrastructure
All News

Current Issue

This Week

  • December 21- 3, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Local auditor challenges tax exemptions for UPMC parking lots

Local auditor challenges tax exemptions for UPMC parking lots

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Fern Hollow Bridge reopens less than a year after collapse

Fern Hollow Bridge reopens less than a year after collapse

By Amanda Waltz

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Pardon Fellow, Equity Initiatives Manager, Executive Chef, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Pardon Fellow, Equity Initiatives Manager, Executive Chef, and more

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

A family business transaction in McKees Rocks creates route for conflict resolution

A family business transaction in McKees Rocks creates route for conflict resolution

By Jamie Wiggan

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation