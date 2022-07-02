Adda Coffee and Tea House owner supports artists with new Sharpsburg space | Pittsburgh City Paper

Located at 1020 N. Canal St., the 3,500-square-foot, three-story multi-use venue serves as an art gallery, exhibit hall, and community venue for event rentals. It also functions as a coworking space and features a podcast studio, among other amenities.
Atithi will debut on Sat., July 9 with an open house that also includes local food, refreshments, and entertainment. Starting Thu., July 14, Atithi will be open Thu.-Sun. from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., with shows that "will feature a diverse array of prominent and emerging local artists," according to a press release.
An article from NEXTpittsburgh says that Atithi originally opened in November 2021, but it has not been open to the public with regular business hours. Atithi will also host regular workshops and programming open to the public, one of which will center on "professional skills training for the arts community such as financial planning and marketing basics."
The stated goal of Atithi is to "create a collaborative hub for artists from all backgrounds and to act as a gathering space for the Sharpsburg and tri-boro community," serving as a "safe, and inclusive environment that offers 11 artist studios for rent, as well as events, space and coworking rental, workshops and showing opportunities to help artists hone and develop their skills."
“Atithi is bigger than just creating art, it's about creating relationships and developing skills to help our community members in achieving their dreams — whether that’s becoming a full-time artist or continuing to hone their craft in a safe and supportive environment,” says Corey Ochai, a Braddock-born painter and longtime resident of Sharpsburg who serves as Atithi’s community ambassador.
Atithi is the latest venture from Sukanta Nag, a native of Bangladesh who moved to the Pittsburgh region over 25 years ago and currently owns Adda Coffee and Tea House, which has multiple locations. As explained on the venue's website, "Atithi" translates to "guest" in Bengali, and is an ode to Rabindranath Tagore’s story about "a boy who chooses the life of a wanderer."
While the move from running coffee shops to opening a multiuse art space may seem like a jump, Nag does have a background in the field. In 2021, The Andy Warhol Museum announced that Nag had been added to its advisory board. At the time, he was already serving on the board’s development committee, according to a press release.
“We want to build a more connected artist community here in Pittsburgh," says Nag. "We hope that the Atithi collaborative space can allow artists to connect and share their unique viewpoints to amplify each other and their own stories through conversation and collaboration."
Atithi Studios. 1020 N. Canal St., Sharpsburg. atithistudios.com