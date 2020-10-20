Adda Bazaar comes to Garfield, Mediterra Café announces an official opening date, and more Pittsburgh food news

Openings and Reopenings
Adda Bazaar
This weekend, Adda Coffee & Tea is opening their third location, Adda Bazaar, in Garfield. Along with a full coffee and tea bar, the new shop hosts a retail market filled with kitchen pantry items, gifts, and more. The market space is an extension of their already-launched online bazaar, which features local small businesses, craft makers, and artisans.
Adda Bazaar is holding a weekend of events starting Fri., Oct. 23 to celebrate the opening, featuring food from Con Alma and Mi Empanada and performances by Feralcat, DJ Arie Cole, and more. 4905 Penn Ave., Garfield. addacoffeehouse.com
Umami
After closing temporarily in July, Lawrenceville’s izakaya (Japanese pub) is reopening Wed., Oct. 21 for dine-in and take-out. 202 38th St., Lawrenceville. umamipgh.com
Street Noodles
A new Thai restaurant has taken over the space of Dancing Crab TOO in the South Side. Street Noodles offers cuisine classics like curry, noodles, and more; and, according to Pennsylvasia, is run by the couple behind the now-closed Golden Land Thai Cuisine in Allison Park. 1703 E. Carson St., South Side. streetnoodles.pa.com
Penn Brewery
Penn Brewery on the North Side has reopened after closing in June due to the pandemic. The Downtown taproom, however, remains closed. 800 Vinial St., North Side. pennbrew.com
Announcements
Teppan BBQ
Pennsylvasia reports that signs went up for Teppan BBQ in early October. The restaurant is taking over the former space of Ka Mei, which closed in August. 2209 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill
Mediterra Café
Mediterra’s anticipated expansion to Mt. Lebanon is set to open Nov. 6. The cafe, housed in the location recently vacated by Fairlane, will start with shortened hours, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.
The new café will look similar to the Sewickley location with an expanded menu and added dinner hours, featuring a wine and cocktail list. 292 Beverly Road, Mt. Lebanon. mediterracafe.com