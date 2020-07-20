 Adda announces new cafe location, big Burrito temporarily closes several restaurants, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Adda announces new cafe location, big Burrito temporarily closes several restaurants, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge Alta Via, which will temporarily close along with other big Burrito restaurants - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Alta Via, which will temporarily close along with other big Burrito restaurants

Announcements

Adda Coffee and Tea House
The popular cafe recently announced that it would be opening a third location in Garfield, adding to its locations in Shadyside and the North Side. Adda Bazaar will be located on Penn Avenue in the space that formerly housed Gluten Free Goat Bakery. Like the other Adda locations, this shop will have coffee and tea, as well as "a space for local artisans and vendors to sell their products." Adda Bazaar hopes to be opened soon, but no precise opening date has been provided.

Wild Child
Jamilka Borges, formerly a chef at Legume, Spoon, Independent Brewing Company, and other local restaurants, is branching out on her own. Her Etna restaurant Wild Child will serve "eclectic coastal cuisine," with inspiration from Borges' Puerto Rican roots. The restaurant is currently under construction and an opening date has not yet been announced.
Home
Modern comfort food concept Home, which started out serving food at Smallman Galley, will open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Charleroi. Home co-owner Phill Milton told Good Food Pittsburgh that the team has been "digging deep into Appalachian food, so [you] can expect some Home twists on some of those wonderful dishes." Last week, Home announced the new location, which is taking the spot of Coffee Food Zin, but has yet to provide a specific opening date for the new location on McKean Avenue in Charleroi.

Open

Acclamation Brewing
After several delays, due to the pandemic and a copyright issue from their original name ("knurd," which spells drunk backwards), Acclamation Brewing finally opened its Verona brewery earlier this month. They have limited indoor seating, as well as outdoor seating and growlers to-go. To comply with the state coronavirus orders of serving food with alcohol, they are serving pepperoni rolls and other baked goods from nearby Oakmont Bakery. Visit Acclamation at 555 Wildwood Ave. in Verona.

Closures

Big Burrito specialty restaurants

Big Burrito Restaurant Group, which owns Mad Mex restaurants, announced it will be temporarily closing its "specialty" restaurants, including Eleven, Casbah, Alta Via, Kaya, Soba, and Umi. Mad Mex locations will remain open. In a press release, president Bill Fuller said the restaurants aren't able to operate at the 25% capacity for indoor dining set by state and county regulations. “We will evaluate on an ongoing basis how to reopen some or all of the Specialty Restaurants in a safe and sustainable fashion at some point in the future, consistent with the above standards," said Fuller.
click to enlarge PHOTO: SPECIALTY GROUP
Photo: Specialty Group
Salonika's Bar and Grill
After 34 years, the Downtown Greek restaurant is closing. Owner Takis Kontoulis was considering retirement anyway, and the struggles brought on by the pandemic only affirmed his decision, according to a press release. The restaurant is currently still open.

Supper on Penn
Vincent Perri, who first launched his vegetable-centric concept Supper at Federal Galley, will close his brick and mortar restaurant Supper on Penn. A press release cites the challenges of COVID-19 and government-mandated restaurant closures.

Video

