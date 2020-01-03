 Adam Fitz introduces himself to Pittsburgh with two acoustic singles | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Adam Fitz introduces himself to Pittsburgh with two acoustic singles

Song Review: Adam Fitz's "Can't Pardon Me" and "Long Time Losing You"

By

click to enlarge Adam Fitz - PHOTO: MARK FEDERIGHI
Photo: Mark Federighi
Adam Fitz
Originally from Chicago, singer/songwriter Adam Fitz recently relocated to Pittsburgh and is kicking off his new year and new city with two new singles. On Jan. 1, he dropped singles "Can't Pardon Me" and "Long Time Losing You."

In "Can't Pardon Me," over a somber acoustic melody, Fitz sings of regret ("Wedding band / moving boxes / they clutter the basement with your past") while begging for redemption ("Please excuse the man I used to be / excuse the peace I failed to keep"). The second single, “Long Time Losing You,” is a heartbreaking song about addiction and losing loved ones to the disease before their life is actually gone (based on a personal experience with a family member). Both tracks have an air of despondency, due in part to Fitz's weathered and sincere voice, while touching on the past and hoping for a better future.

For these two tracks, Fitz teamed up with folk singer Alan Getto, another Pittsburgh transplant. The pair recorded "Can't Pardon Me" and "Long Time Losing You" at Greensburg's Schoolhouse Studios. Listen to the tracks below, or hear them performed live on Jan. 26 when Fitz plays at City of Asylum's Pittsburgh Songwriters in the Round. Also performing is Kim Maverick, AJ Raggs, and Anne Eliza.


Event Details
PITTSBURGH SONGWRITERS IN THE ROUND \

PITTSBURGH SONGWRITERS IN THE ROUND \

Sun., Jan. 26, 6-7 p.m.

City of Asylum @ Alphabet City 40 W. North Ave, Pittsburgh North Side

Buy Tickets

Free, but RSVP is required.

Related Events

Tags

Latest in Music

Preserving Hardcore is now Preserving Underground

By Jordan Snowden

Inside Preserving Underground

Pittsburgh Record Label Roundup: Crafted Sounds

By Jordan Snowden

Flower Crown

SisTers PGH throws a benefit show; Buscrates, C. Scott, and pvkvsv get together; and more Pittsburgh concert announcements for 2020

By Jordan Snowden

Buscrates in his home in Highland Park

Buku reflects back on his 'beautiful and chaotic' 2019

By Jordan Snowden

Buku on his tour bus
More »

Readers also liked…

New releases from The Long Hunt and Jimmy Mayo

By Meg Fair

New releases from The Long Hunt and Jimmy Mayo

Zaydamane and Choo Jackson release collaborative EP, Rebels Don’t Die

By Meg Fair

Choo Jackson, Zaydamane and Larry Herb

Fortune Teller releases self-titled, full-length debut

By Meg Fair

Fortune Teller releases self-titled, full-length debut

The Prince Project strives to take fans back to the 1980s

By Alex McCann

Photo courtesy of Michael Lesko
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 26-31, 2019

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Inside Preserving Underground

Preserving Hardcore is now Preserving Underground

By Jordan Snowden

Adam Fitz

Adam Fitz introduces himself to Pittsburgh with two acoustic singles

By Jordan Snowden

Flower Crown

Pittsburgh Record Label Roundup: Crafted Sounds

By Jordan Snowden

Buscrates in his home in Highland Park

SisTers PGH throws a benefit show; Buscrates, C. Scott, and pvkvsv get together; and more Pittsburgh concert announcements for 2020

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation