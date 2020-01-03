Adam Fitz introduces himself to Pittsburgh with two acoustic singles

In "Can't Pardon Me," over a somber acoustic melody, Fitz sings of regret ("Wedding band / moving boxes / they clutter the basement with your past") while begging for redemption ("Please excuse the man I used to be / excuse the peace I failed to keep"). The second single, “Long Time Losing You,” is a heartbreaking song about addiction and losing loved ones to the disease before their life is actually gone (based on a personal experience with a family member). Both tracks have an air of despondency, due in part to Fitz's weathered and sincere voice, while touching on the past and hoping for a better future.
For these two tracks, Fitz teamed up with folk singer Alan Getto, another Pittsburgh transplant. The pair recorded "Can't Pardon Me" and "Long Time Losing You" at Greensburg's Schoolhouse Studios. Listen to the tracks below, or hear them performed live on Jan. 26 when Fitz plays at City of Asylum's Pittsburgh Songwriters in the Round. Also performing is Kim Maverick, AJ Raggs, and Anne Eliza.