 Activists call for Rep. Conor Lamb to reestablish $10 billion cut from public transit | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Activists call for Rep. Conor Lamb to reestablish $10 billion cut from public transit

By

click to enlarge Laura Chu Wiens, Executive Director of Pittsburghers for Public Transit, speaks during a #SealTheDeal rally. - PHOTO: TOM HOFFMAN
Photo: Tom Hoffman
Laura Chu Wiens, Executive Director of Pittsburghers for Public Transit, speaks during a #SealTheDeal rally.
Activists and supporters gathered outside Rep. Conor Lamb’s (D-Mt. Lebanon) Penn Hills office on Thu., Aug. 19 to express the need for improvements in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill proposed in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Organizers of the #SealTheDeal rally stood alongside supporters holding signs that read, “Public Transit! Climate Justice! Green Union Jobs!” The message was to urge members of Congress like Lamb to pass an economic plan that emphasizes and invests in climate justice, green jobs, and public transit.

Supporters at the rally, including Penn Hills resident and Pittsburgh Transportation Group Operator Sascha Craig, called for Lamb to fully restore the $10 billion cut from public transportation in the bipartisanship infrastructure bill.


“Transit is a need. It is a right of the people, and that is what we need to understand,” Craig said at the rally. “Stand up for your people, Mr. Lamb … because if you don’t, Mr. Lamb, you'll go by the wayside of other politicians who have promised but could not deliver.”

The rally called for Lamb to support green, family-sustaining jobs, and address public health needs in local communities by ending the subsidy on fossil fuels and prioritizing investment in electrification infrastructure.

Verona, Pa. resident and Sierra Club volunteer Laura Jacko discussed how she hopes to see legislation invest in 100% clean infrastructure to reduce air pollution as her family faces respiratory issues, like her child’s reactive lungs and her husband’s asthma.

“For the health and safety of our region and our children, I strongly ask Rep. Lamb to back this legislation and to fight to pass it as quickly as possible,” Jacko said at the rally. “It is long past time for us to end the subsidies to industries that pollute our air and water, and invest in green industries that will offer good jobs, a clean environment, and a livable future," she added in a press release.


Lamb recently announced his entry into the 2022 Pennsylvania Senate race in early August as Republican Senator Pat Toomey will retire.

Lamb has not made a statement about whether or not he supports the reconciliation bill. A request for comment sent to Lamb’s office was not answered by press time.

Trending

Speaking of...

Fake TMZ site set up by far-right conspiracy theorist tries to smear Conor Lamb

By Ryan Deto

Fake TMZ site set up by far-right conspiracy theorist tries to smear Conor Lamb

Pittsburgh-area Rep. Conor Lamb announces 2022 Pennsylvania senate run

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh-area Rep. Conor Lamb announces 2022 Pennsylvania senate run

Economy and racial equity in Pa. would benefit from increased public transit funds in federal infrastructure bill, says report

By Ryan Deto

Economy and racial equity in Pa. would benefit from increased public transit funds in federal infrastructure bill, says report

Open Streets is back in Pittsburgh. Here's what to expect

By Ryan Deto

Open Streets is back in Pittsburgh. Here's what to expect
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh Public School students, guardians given free Port Authority passes after bus driver shortage

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pittsburgh Public School students, guardians given free Port Authority passes after bus driver shortage

Pittsburgh community garden receives major grant to expand its operations

By Amanda Waltz

Volunteer Sheila McCall works in the Rosalinda Sauro Sirianni Garden

Videos show how Little Italy Days has drastically changed since creation in 2000s

By Ryan Deto

Bloomfield's welcome sign

Catapult Greater Pittsburgh seeks to help Black first-time homebuyers with new fund

By Dani Janae

Catapult Greater Pittsburgh seeks to help Black first-time homebuyers with new fund
More »

Readers also liked…

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 18-24, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Bloomfield's welcome sign

Videos show how Little Italy Days has drastically changed since creation in 2000s

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Public School students, guardians given free Port Authority passes after bus driver shortage

Pittsburgh Public School students, guardians given free Port Authority passes after bus driver shortage

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Catapult Greater Pittsburgh seeks to help Black first-time homebuyers with new fund

Catapult Greater Pittsburgh seeks to help Black first-time homebuyers with new fund

By Dani Janae

Volunteer Sheila McCall works in the Rosalinda Sauro Sirianni Garden

Pittsburgh community garden receives major grant to expand its operations

By Amanda Waltz

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation