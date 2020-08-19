Accessing free public computers, internet, and curbside printing in Pittsburgh

Hotspots and laptop rental



Libraries offer many essential services beyond free books and other media. Computer and printer stations at public libraries provide a free place for anyone to use the internet, allowing them to apply for jobs, print resumes, apply for unemployment, and other needs. While Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh locations are still closed for entry, there are other ways to access these services.Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh has wireless hotspots and Google Chromebooks available to be checked out, just like you would a book or DVD. Search "hotspot" or "chromebook" in CLP's catalog. Demand is high, so the waitlist might be long.To provide more internet access to patrons, CLP has expanded the range of its Wi-Fi to outside its buildings. If you have a computer or phone, and don't mind hanging around outside, it's a free way to access the internet.You can still use printing services through CLP locations that provide curbside pick-up. Each branch offering the service has an email and online form where patrons can send files to be printed, and then call the branch to schedule a pickup time, Tue.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Printing is free, and there is a maximum of 10 pages per person per day.