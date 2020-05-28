Accessible write-in ballots for voters with disabilities now available in Pennsylvania

the Department of State will provide accessible write-in ballots to voters with disabilities if requested.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, who made the announcement. "





For an individual to obtain

an accessible write-in ballot, they must be an

eligible Pennsylvania voter who applied for an absentee or mail-in ballot by the May 26 deadline and has not yet submitted their voted ballot.









An email request including the

voter’s full name, date of birth, and address where registered

should be submitted to

ra-awib@pa.gov for the accessible write-in ballot by 8 p.m. Fri., May 29. The department will then

email the requesting voter an accessible write-in ballot, an accessible declaration form, accessible instructions, an accessible candidate list for the voter’s election district, and a write-in envelope.







The

accessible declaration





Using the department's screen reader software, voters with disabilities can then vote in the privacy of their own homes, print their voted ballot, and return it to their county elections office. The county must receive their voted ballot by 8 p.m. on June 2. A postmark is not sufficient. must be authenticated with a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license, a valid Pennsylvania state personal identification number, or the last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number.Using the department's screen reader software, voters with disabilities can then vote in the privacy of their own homes, print their voted ballot, and return it to their county elections office. The county must receive their voted ballot by 8 p.m. on June 2. A postmark is not sufficient.

"These ballots will allow blind and low-vision voters to vote privately and independently in Tuesday’s primary," saysWe are committed to increasing accessibility for voters with disabilities and implementing a long-term solution for accessible ballots for the November election and beyond."