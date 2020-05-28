Accessible write-in ballots for voters with disabilities now available in Pennsylvania

For an individual to obtain an accessible write-in ballot, they must be an eligible Pennsylvania voter who applied for an absentee or mail-in ballot by the May 26 deadline and has not yet submitted their voted ballot.
An email request including the voter’s full name, date of birth, and address where registered should be submitted to ra-awib@pa.gov for the accessible write-in ballot by 8 p.m. Fri., May 29. The department will then email the requesting voter an accessible write-in ballot, an accessible declaration form, accessible instructions, an accessible candidate list for the voter’s election district, and a write-in envelope.
The accessible declaration must be authenticated with a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license, a valid Pennsylvania state personal identification number, or the last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number.
Using the department's screen reader software, voters with disabilities can then vote in the privacy of their own homes, print their voted ballot, and return it to their county elections office. The county must receive their voted ballot by 8 p.m. on June 2. A postmark is not sufficient.