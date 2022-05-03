Abortion rights rally marches through Downtown Pittsburgh following Roe V. Wade leak

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Lyla Sebeck, 13, marches with her mother to defend abortion rights from the City County Building through the streets of Downtown Pittsburgh on Tue., May 3, 2022.
About 150 people gathered in Downtown Pittsburgh on May 3 to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, a plan first revealed by Politico
in a leaked draft opinion and later confirmed
by the court.
Pittsburgh advocates and groups including Women's March-Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh's section of the National Council of Jewish Women, and Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania organized Tuesday's Bans Off Our Bodies Rally, joining national protests across the country, with plans for more local events later this week.
The March to Defend the Right to Abortion, organized by various groups including the Abortion Defense Committee, Justice for Jim Rogers, and the Revolutionary Women's Study Group PGH, is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Fri., May 6 at the City County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh. Black- and trans-led nonprofit SisTers PGH also announced a rally
at Freedom Corner in the Hill District for Sat., May 7.
