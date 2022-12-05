AAPI artist collective returns with "Finding Kin" | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Lucy Chen JADED organizers, (from left to right) Bonnie Fan, Elina Zhang, and Caroline Yoo, discuss how to best place all the participants in the photoshoot.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Lucy Chen AAPI Pittsburgh artists and residents gather together for a community photoshoot.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Lucy Chen Multi-generational Gaydos-Hui-Gee family participates in the photoshoot.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Lucy Chen JADED organizers, Bonnie and Caroline, discuss how to best place everyone for the photoshoot.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Lucy Chen Yin Raquino

is coming soon. "We're really thinking about what makes up a family, what makes up a community, what are the different connections that bring us together," says JADED organizer Elina Zhang. "We're celebrating our commonalities and creating a place where we can learn each others differences."

click to enlarge CP Photo: Lucy Chen Participants walk over to a second location.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Lucy Chen Brent Nakamoto and Natalie Sweet

click to enlarge CP Photo: Lucy Chen Caroline Yoo, a JADED organizer, sets up her camera to take photos.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Lucy Chen Pittsburgh residents, Dream, Jenna, and Amy participate in JADED's photoshoot.