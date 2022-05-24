A year of free pizza, a new sushi spot, and more Pittsburgh food news

4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. kennywood.com
Kennywood’s food and drink festival is back. Every Thursday through Sunday from Sun., May 26 through Sun., June 26 check out chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine representing Italy, Poland, Mexico, the Caribbean, and more, as well as specialty cocktails, craft beer, wine. There will also be a robust schedule of live music, with a new act playing each day.
Caliente Pizza and Draft House
Multiple locations. pizzadrafthouse.com
Are you a dough slinging, tomato saucing, master of mozzerella? Submit your best pizza recipe to Caliente for a chance to win free pizza for a whole year. The contest is open to those 18 and older through Fri., June 10, and the winning recipe will be featured on the Caliente’s menu for two months as its 10th Anniversary Summer of Champions Special. Sales of the chosen pizza will go to a charity of the winner's choice.
Black Forge Coffee
1206 Arlington Ave., Allentown. blackforgecoffee.com
The Allentown location of this heavy metal-themed coffee shop will be closing later this year, after a total of seven years in business. Their final day of business is set for June 30, so get your coffee and treats while you can.
Commonplace Coffee
Multiple locations. commonplacecoffee.com
Check out the new summer drink specials at this popular local coffee house chain. Their Garfield location (also known as Voluto) will have an Orange Creamsicle Fizz made with orange vanilla syrup, cream, espresso, and seltzer, and an Orange Matcha. Point Breeze will feature the Summer Breeze with bitter lemon soda, raw sugar syrup, and espresso. and Squirrel Hill will have Matcha Lemonade, cold brew lemonade, and iced tea lemonade. For drink specials at their other locations visit their Instagram page.
3615 Butler St., Lawrenceville. driftwoodoven.com
Speaking of Commonplace Coffee, Driftwood announced that, starting May 24, it will be the primary provider of pastries and baked goods for all Commonplace locations. Traditionally known for its brick-oven pizza, the business will switch gears to deliver classic and chocolate croissants and a twist on a classic cinnamon roll featuring a Commonplace Coffee-infused glaze.
Ineffable Cà Phê
3920 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. ineffablecaphe.com
Good news for all you breakfast fans, Ineffable will now serve breakfast everyday from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch will still run from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. as usual, but now you don’t have to wait until the weekend to get your favorite breakfast sandwich.
Maya Sushi
2103 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. mayasushipittsburgh.com
A new sushi spot has opened in Squirrel Hill at the former Mr. Egg’s Kitchen location. Maya Sushi has an extensive menu ranging from classic sashimi and hand rolls to poke bowls, and is even open on Mondays. Stop in and see what they have to offer, or you can order online.
Sharayah’s Plant Based Treats
instagram.com/sharayahs_plantbased_pgh
Vegan Pittsburgh, a local advocacy group that spotlights vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants in Pittsburgh, has a new inductee: Sharayah’s Plant-Based Treats. This shop makes vegan versions of your favorite pop tarts, made even better with fresh ingredients. Order yours today by DMing them on Instagram.
Pittsburgh Taco Festival
2101 Smallman St., Strip District. pghtacofest.com
Get ready to gorge when the Pittsburgh Taco Festival returns. Support Pittsburgh’s Latin American community and try food from vendors like Mi Empanada, El Sabor, Cilantro and Ajo, Taqueria El Pastorcito, and more. The festival will take place on Sept. 10 from 12:30-7 p.m. at the Strip District Terminal.