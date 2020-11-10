 A white Pa. former candidate tweeted he was Black and gay, and then Patti LaBelle's relative somehow got involved | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

A white Pa. former candidate tweeted he was Black and gay, and then Patti LaBelle's relative somehow got involved

By

click to enlarge Dean Browning, left, and Byl Holte, right
Dean Browning, left, and Byl Holte, right
Republican congressional candidate Dean Browning lost his primary in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District in the Lehigh Valley earlier this year, but today, he is likely more well-known than ever.

On Nov. 8, Browning tweeted “what Trump built in 4 years, Biden will destroy in 4 months.” An innocuous enough tweet that was spread among the right-wing circles of Twitter. But today, a full two days later, a random Twitter user responded to Browning’s tweet, defending former President Barack Obama and Biden. Browning responded to that tweet, and the wheels came off of Twitter.

“I’m a black gay guy and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me, my life only changed a little bit and it was for the worse,” wrote Browning, who is white and straight. “Everything is so much better under Trump though. I feel respected - which I never do when democrats are involved.”
Browning deleted the tweet, but not before it was screengrabbed, and his deleted tweet then went viral. And this is where it got even weirder.


It was quickly alleged by internet sleuths, including Pittsburgh City Paper, that Browning forgot to switch to another account he might use under a pseudonym or anonymously, thought to be Dan Purdy (@DanPurdy322), which had been replying to several of Browning's tweets earlier this week, including making claims that he is a gay Black man. However, after reviewing social media accounts apparently tied to Purdy, it's unclear if Browning was involved.

Browning said his deleted tweet was merely him “quoting a message that I received earlier this week from a follower.” After that, Browning attached a video from the Dan Purdy account which shows a bald Black man claiming to be the man in question, who defended Browning, tweeting, “Not a bit. Not a sock puppet.”
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT TAKEN FROM TWITTER
Screenshot taken from Twitter
Adding to the confusion, another Dan Purdy account (@soulcookie322) apparently used to be under a different name, White Goodman, where the user was claiming to be a white person in replies to other tweets and had a profile picture of a white man. Both Dan Purdy accounts have since been suspended on Twitter.
It’s unclear who exactly was running these accounts. But Google searches show an apparent match to the man in the video posted by the Dan Purdy account defending Browning as Byl Holte, aka William Holte. And a search of Holte’s Facebook page, which contains photo matches to the man in the video, appears to show he is related to Philadelphia legend and R&B superstar Patti LaBelle.

Holte's page has several photos posing with LaBelle. His profile says he lives in Philadelphia.
click to enlarge A photo posted on Twitter by @DanPurdy322, left, and a photo posted on Facebook by Byl Holte, right
A photo posted on Twitter by @DanPurdy322, left, and a photo posted on Facebook by Byl Holte, right
On Nov. 5, a photo was tweeted from @DanPurdy322 of two dogs, a tan-haired dog and a black-and-white pooch. The smaller black-and-white dog appears to be a match to a photo that Holte posted on his public Facebook page in August 2017.

This provides a connection to the Dan Purdy Twitter account and the Byl Holte Facebook page. And Byl Holte’s Facebook profile avatar, last updated in September, is the same as the Dan Purdy avatar on Twitter.


It’s unclear if or how Holte and Browning know each other.

City Paper will update this story if more develops.

Trending

CMU says it's OK for staff to engage in political activity after fellow Richard Grenell alleges widespread voter fraud without evidence
After several days of poor air quality, GASP calls on stronger regulations in Allegheny County
Gear up for Yinz Citizen with this Pittsburgh playlist
Clara Kent and INEZ look to inspire by highlighting Pittsburgh’s Black R&B scene
PHOTOS: Allegheny County helps clinch end to Trump presidency; Pittsburghers take to the streets to celebrate Biden-Harris win
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Rep. Conor Lamb wins re-election, the Associated Press declares

By Ryan Deto

Conor Lamb

Over 100 protest in Pittsburgh, calling on Pennsylvania to "Count Every Vote"

By Nardos Haile

Protesters with the “Don’t Let Trump Steal The Election" rally march through Downtown Pittsburgh on Wed., Nov. 4, 2020.

Just wait for the votes to be counted, Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Just wait for the votes to be counted, Pittsburgh

Even before COVID, Pennsylvania's wage growth slowed under Trump

By Jared Brey

Even before COVID, Pennsylvania's wage growth slowed under Trump
More »

Tags

Latest in News

KDKA-TV producers seek unionization

By Ryan Deto

KDKA-TV sign in Downtown Pittsburgh

CMU says it's OK for staff to engage in political activity after fellow Richard Grenell alleges widespread voter fraud without evidence

By Amanda Waltz

CMU says it's OK for staff to engage in political activity after fellow Richard Grenell alleges widespread voter fraud without evidence

After several days of poor air quality, GASP calls on stronger regulations in Allegheny County

By Hannah Lynn

After several days of poor air quality, GASP calls on stronger regulations in Allegheny County

Black-owned gallery Downtown vandalized on its one month anniversary

By Hannah Lynn

Black-owned gallery Downtown vandalized on its one month anniversary
More »

Readers also liked…

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 4-10, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Black-owned gallery Downtown vandalized on its one month anniversary

Black-owned gallery Downtown vandalized on its one month anniversary

By Hannah Lynn

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

A city traffic-calming installation on Frankstown Avenue in Larimer

Why Pittsburgh is redesigning streets to help drivers slow down

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation