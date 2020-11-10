A white Pa. former candidate tweeted he was Black and gay, and then Patti LaBelle's relative somehow got involved

Republican #PA7 candidate Dean Browning (who lost in the GOP primary this year) clearly forgetting to log into his anonymous account when replying to his own tweet and claiming he is Black and gay and hates Obama. https://t.co/zBa1aJ2UkZ

so from googling it would appear @deanbrowningpa's black guy identity "Dan Purdy" was also once used on the suspended account @soulcookie322. but before that account became Dan Purdy, it was a white guy named "Pat Riarchy" and "White Goodman". dean is really something else pic.twitter.com/gFkUPkNDPV