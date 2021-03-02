 A West African restaurant comes to Squirrel Hill, a local jazz bar expands to Downtown, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

A West African restaurant comes to Squirrel Hill, a local jazz bar expands to Downtown, and more Pittsburgh food news

Opening and Reopening

Doughbar
Ever wanted a place where you can get both pizza and rotisserie chicken? Well you're in luck because Doughbar, a new spot opening this month in South Side, will feature pizza, rotisserie chicken, wings, hoagies, and more. The restaurant is founded by two former chefs of Sienna Mercato and Emporio: A Meatball Joint, and will be located at the former Steel Cactus location. 1831 E. Carson St., South Side. doughbarpgh.com

Page Dairy Mart
Cookie sundae season approaches! Beloved ice cream shop Page Dairy Mart announced it will reopen for the season on Fri., March 5. The exact time of the reopening will be announced on Thu., March 4. 4112 E. Carson St., South Side. pagedairymart.net

African Cuisine
Pittsburgh's flavor palette is expanding with African Cuisine, a new Squirrel Hill restaurant serving Nigerian and West African dishes. The menu features and array of breakfast, lunch, and dinners, with dishes including yam and eggs, Nigerian jollof rice, egusi stew, and more. 2032 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. africaneatscuisine.com
Mindy's Take and Bake
Delivery and catering shop Mindy's Take and Bake will be opening up a storefront in Sharpsburg. Their changing menu consists of comfort foods like buttermilk biscuits, roasted chicken, cheesecake bars, and more. To catch their weekly updated menu, you can sign up for a newsletter with the link in their instagram bio. instagram.com/mindystakebake
Claussen Cafehaus
Fresh-baked soft pretzels are coming to Bloomfield with Claussen Cafehaus opening in March on Liberty Avenue. The shop will serve fresh, hot pretzels in a variety of flavors, along with dips, sandwiches and sides. 4615 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. claussencafehaus.com

News

Con Alma
Shadyside restaurant and jazz bar Con Alma announced it will be expanding in the spring to open a second location in Downtown's Cultural District. Con Alma will be taking over the spot of the former Peter Allen's Italian restaurant. "Here’s to a bright and safe future filled with live jazz and cocktails!" the team wrote on Facebook. 613 Penn Ave., Downtown. conalmapgh.com


Kingflly Spirits
Good news for fans of local distillery Kingfly Spirits: you can now grab bottles of your favorite Kingfly libations at local Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores. The distillery announced on social media that bottles of their limoncello, grappa, white rum, and spiced rum will now be available at select liquor stores around the city. Bottles can also be purchased at Kingfly's distillery in the Strip District. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. kingflyspirits.com

Threadbare Cider
USA Today has nominated Threadbare Cider in its list of best American cideries. Fans of the Spring Garden cidery located in the North Side can vote once a day until March 16. In total, 20 cideries across the country have been nominated. 1291 Spring Garden Ave., North Side. threadbarecider.com

Flavortown Kitchen
Metaphorically get out of town with a trip to Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen, which is not a standalone restaurant but a food delivery service of Guy's specialty dishes cooked in the kitchen of Buca di Beppo in Station Square. Menu items include classic Flavortown creations like "cheesesteak egg rolls" and "jalapeno pig poppers." guysflavortownkitchen.com

