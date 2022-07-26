A week for farmers markets, a loss for Bloomfield, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

4711 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. donatellisitalianfood.com
This Bloomfield staple will close after 90 years in the neighborhood. The family-owned business was forced to close after a series of losses, including a potential sale falling through. “Unfortunately, we have been unable to find someone to buy our business and continue the tradition of serving the people of Bloomfield and greater Pittsburgh area our delicious homemade Italian food," reads a statement on the store's website. It goes to say that the store will close in the coming weeks, with an anticipated end date set for August. As reported by Pittburgh City Paper, Donatelli's announced in November 2021 that it would close in early 2022 if a buyer was not found.
Hidden Harbor
1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill. hiddenharborpgh.com
This bar has added a new drink to its menu. Similar to a tequila Mai Tai, the Vicious Virgin consist of a split base of white rum and reposado tequila, with orgeat and blue curacao.
The Café at the Frick
7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. thefrickpittsburgh.org/cafe
Summer flavors are on the menu at The Café at the Frick with the return of the Caprese Salad and Caprese Flatbread. The dishes are described as being made with "fresh, locally sourced ingredients," including tomatoes grown on the Frick campus.
Caliente Pizza and Draft House
Multiple locations. pizzadrafthouse.com
Caliente recently released a Golden Lager called Winner Winner, Beer for Dinner to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The beer is described as having "clean, fruity characteristics," with notes of honeysuckle and orange blossom. The beer is available for purchase at all Caliente locations.
ZooBrew
One Wild Place, Highland Park. pittsburghzoo.org
Tickets for ZooBrew, the Oktoberfest celebration at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, are on sale now. Taking place on Sept. 1, the 21 and over event includes beer and food from local vendors, as well as live music, animal encounters, and a pretzel necklace contest.
Summer Sidewalk Sale
700 S. Trenton Ave., Wilkinsburg. workshoppgh.com
Workshop PGH continues its summer pop-up sales with a Sun., July 31 event featuring popsicles and lemonade, and a selection of coffee from local roaster Cunning House.
Skin Contact
4306 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thevandalpgh.com
Vandal will present a four-course dinner on Aug, 4 featuring dishes like grilled halloumi, barbequed duck, and a pistachio semifreddo, as well as a variety of skin-contact wines. Tickets are $85 and vegan and vegetarian options are available upon request.
Taste of Italy: Focaccia and Grissini Cooking Demo with Sprezzatura Chefs
1212 Smallman St., Strip District. heinzhistorycenter.org
Heinz History Center welcomes food lovers to learn about Italian history and cuisine with Sprezzatura, a local woman-owned cafe and catering kitchen. Taking place Aug. 6, Taste of Italy features Melissa E. Marinaro, director of the History Center’s Italian American program, who will "share insights into Western Pennsylvania’s Italian community and how their foodway traditions are preserved in the region today." The event also includes a live cooking demonstration for focaccia and grissini.
434 Overbrook Road, Valencia. freedomfarmspa.com
It's sweet corn season, and Freedom Farms has just the event to celebrate the favorite summer treat. From Aug. 6-7, the family-owned farm will have eats like kettle corn, popcorn, and sweet corn, and fun activities like cornhole, tractor rides, a "corn pit," and more. Admission costs $5 or free for children 3 and under.
International Farmers Market Week
Multiple locations. farmersmarketcoalition.org
International Farmers Market Week takes place from Aug. 7-13, and Pittsburgh markets are ready to participate. Celebrate farmers and food systems at the Squirrel Hill Market on Beacon, the East End Market on Larimer, the Northside Market on Union Place, and the Mt. Lebanon Market on Washington Road. Created by the Farmers Market Coalition in partnership with the World Farmers Markets Coalition, the event is described in a press release as "highlighting the importance of farmers market operators, and everything that happens behind the scenes to make vibrant farmers markets thrive in communities across the country."
Coffee Cupping & Chocolate
Multiple locations. addacoffeehouse.com
Adda will host two events covering coffees and chocolates from all over the world, as well as proper pour-over techniques. Coffee Cupping & Chocolate will take place on Aug. 11 at the Adda Cultural District location and on Aug. 25 at the Shadyside location. Tickets are $20 and can be found at linktr.ee/addacoffeehouse.
Community Kitchen Pgh
107 Flowers Ave., Hazelwood. ckpgh.org
On Aug. 13, join Community Kitchen for a free, family-friendly Cooking with the Community workshop covering pizza preparation and baking. All ingredients and kitchen tools will be provided. RSVP required.