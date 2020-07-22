 A virtual West African dance class, art-inspired meditation, and more events this week | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

A virtual West African dance class, art-inspired meditation, and more events this week

Thu., July 23
West African Dance Class
 The Legacy Arts Project offers virtual dance classes several days of the week. Every Thursday, learn West African dance from instructor Yamoussa Elmouze Camara, and “sweat and smile as he leads you through an awesome tour of the motherland.” 6:30 p.m. Continues Thu., July 30-Aug. 13. $10 suggested donation. legacyartsproject.org

Fri., July 24
Dial-Up improv show
 Technically, every Zoom call is improvised, but this one is done so on purpose. Arcade Comedy Theater hosts Dial-Up, an improv show that mocks the strangeness of Zoom calls, featuring Helen Wildy, TJ Young, and the comedy duo Sprouts. 9 p.m. arcadecomedytheater.com/live
click to enlarge City on a Hill: Coming up Roses, now showing at Brew House Association - PHOTO: NJAIMEH NJIE
Photo: Njaimeh Njie
City on a Hill: Coming up Roses, now showing at Brew House Association
Sat., July 25
Brewhouse Exhibit
Seeking Truth, a new exhibit now open at the Brew House Association, features digital collages from Njaimeh Njie, sculptural pieces from Jamie Earnest, woodwork from Adam Linn, and more artists that “look to interrupt our current understanding of what is real and what is true.” Brew House Association. Open Thu.-Sat. 711 S. 21st St., South Side. brewhousearts.org

Sun., July 26
Art meditation
Chill out with guided meditation from the Carnegie Museum of Art. Yoga instructor and artist Lydia Killian uses different works of art to serve as inspiration for the 30-minute virtual meditation. 1 p.m. $7-10. cmoa.org


Mon., July 27
1Hood Power Hour
 Join activist organization 1Hood for 1Hood Power Hour: Creating Change. The virtual forum will stream live on Facebook and discuss housing and eviction support, with guests from the Pittsburgh Union of Regional Renters, the United Neighborhood Defense Movement, and the Allegheny County Department of Human Service. 7 p.m. facebook.com/1HoodMedia

Tue., July 28
Drive-In Movie Night
 While many movie theaters are still closed, you can catch an outdoor movie in your car with Allegheny County’s Drive-In movie nights. This week, you can catch Sonic the Hedgehog at Boyce Park. Remember when everyone freaked out about Sonic’s weird teeth? A simpler time. Gates open at 7 p.m., movie begins “at dusk.” 675 Old Frankstown Road, Plum. alleghenycounty.us

Wed., July 29
National Parks Adventure
 While you might not be able to travel around the country right now, you can at least pretend with National Parks Adventure, a documentary at Rangos Giant Cinema that explores everything from mountains to canyons with stunning footage. 11:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. $7. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. carnegiesciencecenter.org

