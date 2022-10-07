A very big list of Halloween 2022 events in Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

PARTIESCheers For Fears Masquerade Halloween Party. 7:30 p.m. Fri., Oct. 14. Rivers Club. 301 Grant St., Downtown. $40-50. Reservations required. invitedclubs.com/clubs/rivers-club
COSPLAY KARAOKE: Monsters & Magic. 6:30 p.m. Wed., Oct. 19. Hard Rock Cafe Pittsburgh. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $5 to enter, $10 to sing. hardrockcafe.com/location/pittsburgh
Haunted Museum After Dark. 6-10 p.m. Fri., Oct. 21. Carnegie Museum of Natural History. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $19-24. carnegiemnh.org/event/haunted-after-dark
102.5 DVE Halloween Party. 7 p.m. Fri., Oct. 21. Gateway Clipper. 350 West Station Square Drive, South Side. $30. gatewayclipper.com
The Scary Furnace Halloween Party. 4-10 p.m. Sat. Oct. 22. Carrie Blast Furnaces. Carrie Furnace Blvd., Rankin. $32.90-52.47. Reservation required. 21 and over. showclix.com/tickets/scaryfurnace
Look fab in black when Night Sky Productions presents Danse Macabre 7: A Gothic Halloween Party at Black Forge Coffee House II. The evening features three live bands, music by DJ Cadaver Kelly, and performance art by Sundae Service. Get a tarot reading from Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop, enter the costume contest, and more during this festive night. 7-11 p.m. Sun., Oct. 23. 701 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $20. nightskyprod.com
MasQ Halloween Party for LGBTQ+ Youth. 6-9 p.m. Fri., Oct. 28. Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation. 925 Brighton Road, North Side. Free. Registration required. Ages 14-21. hughlane.org/events
Taste something spooky when Necromancer Brewing hosts its Schwarztag Dark Beer Fest and Costume Party. The night will have beer and candy pairings, music by DJMB, a mini-drag show, and more. Be sure to wear your best disguise for the costume contest. 6-9 p.m. Sat., Oct. 29. 2257 Babcock Blvd., North Hills. $55. Reservation required. necromancer.beer
Party of the Damned: Neon Vanadium. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Sun., Oct. 30. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $10. mrsmalls.com
FILM
Vampire Week. Showtimes vary. Through Thu., Oct. 13. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Ticket prices vary. rowhousecinema.com
Little Shop of Horrors with Acclamation Brewing and City Grows. 6:30 p.m. Thu., Oct. 13. Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $8. theoakstheater.com
Row House of Horrors will bring a whole slew of spooky films to Lawrenceville. From Fri., Oct. 14 through Mon., Oct. 31, Row House Cinema will present a number of classic and newer hit horror movies. See essentials like The Exorcist and Carrie, cult classics like Attack of the Killer Tomatoes and the Japanese curiosity House, locally shot selections Bloodsucking Pharaohs in Pittsburgh and Night of the Living Dead, plus many more. Special events will coincide with some screenings. Showtimes vary. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Ticket prices vary. rowhousecinema.com
theoakstheater.com
Join the Junior Chamber of Commerce Players as they perform their shadowcast of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Hollywood Theater. The live show will commence along with a screening of the 1975 cult horror musical about a pair of newlyweds who stumble upon the bizarre home of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Shows will also take place on Fri., Oct. 28 and Sat., Oct. 29. 11:45 p.m. Sat., Oct. 15. 1449 Potomac Ave., Dormont. $6-7. hollywoodtheaterpgh.org
The Addams Family Cinebrunch. 11 a.m. Sun., Oct. 16. Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $12-80. theoakstheater.com
Ghostbusters Movie Party. 7 p.m. Tue., Oct. 18. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
Experience a night of horror films, local food and drink, prize drawings, and more during a special pop-up movie theater event. A Night of Halloween Horror will screen the cult film Brain Damage, a 4K restoration of The Fog, and a 16mm print of a 1970s Halloween short film from Flea Market Films, as well as a “surprise European horror film” that has never been released in the United States. There will also be food from Mindy's Take & Bake, beer from Trace Brewing, and cocktails from Lucky Sign Sprits. Doors at 6 p..m. Wed, Oct 19. 50 Oak Road, Gibsonia. $35. luckysignspirits.com
Out There Halloween Mega Tape with Flea Market Films. 8 p.m. Thu., Oct. 20. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org
The Rocky Horror Picture Show with the Junior Chamber of Commerce Players. 10 p.m. Sat., Oct. 22. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $17. rowhousecinema.com
Bottlerocket Sing-A-Long: Little Shop of Horrors. 7 p.m. Tue., Oct. 25. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
Rosemary’s Baby with Beer Tasting. 6:30 p.m. Thu., Oct. 27. Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $8. theoakstheater.com
The Shining with Beer Tasting. 7 p.m. Thu., Oct. 27. Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $8. theoakstheater.com
Autumnal Oddities with Flea Market Films. 9:30 p.m. Thu., Oct. 27. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org
DRAGHallowversary 12: HMH October Show. 6-9 p.m. Sun., Oct. 9. Twenty Fifth Street Bar & Grill. 2512 East Carson St., South Side. $15-50. facebook.com/HotMetalHardwarePgh
A Nightmare on Ellsworth with Angeria Paris VanMicheals. 6-11 p.m. Sat., Oct. 15. 5801 Video Lounge & Cafe. 5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. $10. 5801pgh.com
kingflyspirits.com/events
Spooky Candles, Bingo, and Queens. 7:30 p.m. Fri., Oct. 14. Mix Candle Co. 4409 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $35. 21 and over. mixcandleco.com
See your favorite stars from the hit horror drag series The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula at P Town Bar. Hosted by Kat De Lac and Elizabeth Wayne, Funeral Parlour: Stigmata will include performances by Dragula contestants Violencia Exclamation Point and Koco Caine. Also featured is Yuri Thrall and local drag queen Akasha LeStat VanCartier. 8 p.m. Sat., Oct. 15.. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $25-100. 21 and over. ptownbarpgh.com
Halloween Drag Show with Mostbeautifulest and HUNY. 8-11 p.m. Sat. Oct. 22. 2257 Babcock Blvd., North Hills. More details TBA. necromancer.beer
LITAuthor Talk About Lizzie Borden. 7 p.m. Thu., Oct. 13. Brentwood Public Library. 3501 Brownsville Road, Brentwood. Free. facebook.com/BrentwoodPublicLibrary
Bottlerocket Social Hall and White Whale Books present It Came from the Closet: Queer Reflections on Horror, described as giving voice to queer and trans writers as they “consider the films that deepened, amplified, and illuminated their own experiences.” Hear from Steffan Triplett, Sarah Tomasin Fonseca, Zefyr Lisowski, and Grant Sutton, all contributors to It Came from the Closet, a book of 25 essays published by The Feminist Press. 7-8 p.m. Mon., Oct. 17. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5-28. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
Halloween-Themed Poetry Book Launch. 7-8 p.m. Wed., Oct. 22. White Whale Books. 4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. RSVP required. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
White Whale Books x Bottlerocket: Spooky Stories & Book Fair. 7 p.m. Thu., Oct. 27. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
KIDS & FAMILY
Bring the whole family for a day of autumnal fun during Fall Fest at Threadbare Cider and Mead. The event offers plenty of activities, including pumpkin decorating, trivia, patio games, and more. Satisfy your sweet tooth at the caramel-covered apple bar and enjoy both non-alcoholic and alcoholic cider options. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Oct. 8. 1291 Spring Garden Ave., Spring Garden. Free. RSVP recommended. threadbarecider.com
Workshop PGH Fall Fest. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., Oct. 9. 311-321 Pennwood Ave., Wilkinsburg. Free. facebook.com/WorkshopPGH/events
They may be too old for trick-or-treating, but they can still have some spooky fun. Carnegie Museum of Natural History presents Teen Night: Thursday the 13th, a teens-only event with activities like an owl pellet dissection and a chance to create your own vampire hunting kit, as well as specimen stations, live animal encounters, bug tastings, and more. Be sure to wear your best costume. 4-8 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free for guests 13-18. carnegiemnh.org/event
October Boo Bash. 6-8 p.m. Thu., Oct. 13. The Mall at Robinson. 100 Robinson Centre Drive. Robinson. $5 for kids. Registration required. shoprobinsonmall.com/events
Sharpsburg Spooktacular. Fri., Oct. 14-Sun., Oct. 16. Ketchup City Creative. 612 Main Street, Sharpsburg. $10 donation. ketchupcity.com
Fall Fest For LGBTQ+ Youth, Families, and Seniors. 12-4 p.m. Sat., Oct. 15. Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation. 925 Brighton Road, North Side. Free. hughlane.org/events
Halloween Hooplah Urban Pumpkin Patch. 12-5 p.m. Sat., Oct. 15. Bakery Square. 6425 Penn Ave., Larimer. Free. bakery-square.com/events
Meet nocturnal raptors, bats, and other creatures of the night when the National Aviary presents its latest Owl-O-Ween celebration. Taking place over two weekends in October, the event promises meet-and-greets with “mysterious” species like the Eastern Screech-Owl and special talks about Malaysian Flying Foxes, plus treats and more. Sat., Oct. 15-Sun., Oct. 16 and Sat., Oct. 22-Sun., Oct. 23. 700 Arch St., North Side. Included with regular admission. aviary.org
pittsburghsymphony.org
Spring Hill Civic League Halloween Parade. 11:30 a.m. Sat., Oct. 22. Spring Hill Elementary School. 1351 Damas St., Spring Hill. Free. shcl.org
Howl-O-Ween. 12-4 p.m. Sat., Oct. 22. SouthSide Works Dog Park and North Lot
415 S. 27th St., South Side. Free. southsideworks.com
The Great Pumpkin Patch. 12-4 p.m. Sat., Oct. 22. SouthSide Works North Lot
415 S. 27th St., South Side. Free. southsideworks.com
Barks + Brews with YaJagoff! Podcast. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun., Oct. 23. The Mall at Robinson. 100 Robinson Centre Drive. Robinson. $7. Registration required. shoprobinsonmall.com/events
Bloomfield Halloween Parade. 6-8 p.m. Thu., Oct. 27. Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free
Oakmont Fall Festival. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Oct. 29. Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. oakmont-pa.com
Halloween Fun Cruise and Tour. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Gateway Clipper. 350 West Station Square Drive, South Side. $20-32. gatewayclipper.com
Trunk ’n Treat. 2-4 p.m. Sun., Oct. 30. Settlers Ridge. 200 Settlers Ridge Center Drive, Robinson. Free. settlersridgepa.com
Have a 2022 Pittsburgh Halloween event you want to promote? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.