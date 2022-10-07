A very big list of Halloween 2022 events in Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop at Danse Macabre 7: A Gothic Halloween Party

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Image Ten, Inc. Night of the Living Dead

click to enlarge CP Photo: Ladimir Garcia Joe King entertains the audience during his 2022 Match Gayme fundraiser

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the National Aviary Malayan Flying Foxes at the National Aviary

COVID has let that banger of a Halloween costume idea sit around for too long. Break it out for some of these events ranging from spooky film series to fun times for kids, pets, and party animals.Look fab in black whenpresentsat. The evening features three live bands, music by DJ Cadaver Kelly, and performance art by Sundae Service. Get a tarot reading from Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop, enter the costume contest, and more during this festive night.Taste something spooky whenhosts its. The night will have beer and candy pairings, music by DJMB, a mini-drag show, and more. Be sure to wear your best disguise for the costume contest.will bring a whole slew of spooky films to Lawrenceville. From Fri., Oct. 14 through Mon., Oct. 31,will present a number of classic and newer hit horror movies. See essentials likeand, cult classics likeand the Japanese curiosity, locally shot selectionsand, plus many more. Special events will coincide with some screenings.Join theas they perform their shadowcast ofat the. The live show will commence along with a screening of the 1975 cult horror musical about a pair of newlyweds who stumble upon the bizarre home of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Shows will also take place on Fri., Oct. 28 and Sat., Oct. 29.Experience a night of horror films, local food and drink, prize drawings, and more during a special pop-up movie theater event.will screen the cult film, a 4K restoration of, and a 16mm print of a 1970s Halloween short film from, as well as a “surprise European horror film” that has never been released in the United States. There will also be food from Mindy's Take & Bake, beer from Trace Brewing, and cocktails fromSee your favorite stars from the hit horror drag seriesat. Hosted by Kat De Lac and Elizabeth Wayne,will include performances bycontestants Violencia Exclamation Point and Koco Caine. Also featured is Yuri Thrall and local drag queen Akasha LeStat VanCartier.andpresent, described as giving voice to queer and trans writers as they “consider the films that deepened, amplified, and illuminated their own experiences.” Hear from Steffan Triplett, Sarah Tomasin Fonseca, Zefyr Lisowski, and Grant Sutton, all contributors toa book of 25 essays published by The Feminist Press.Bring the whole family for a day of autumnal fun duringat. The event offers plenty of activities, including pumpkin decorating, trivia, patio games, and more. Satisfy your sweet tooth at the caramel-covered apple bar and enjoy both non-alcoholic and alcoholic cider options.They may be too old for trick-or-treating, but they can still have some spooky fun.presents, a teens-only event with activities like an owl pellet dissection and a chance to create your own vampire hunting kit, as well as specimen stations, live animal encounters, bug tastings, and more. Be sure to wear your best costume.Meet nocturnal raptors, bats, and other creatures of the night when thepresents its latestcelebration. Taking place over two weekends in October, the event promises meet-and-greets with “mysterious” species like the Eastern Screech-Owl and special talks about Malaysian Flying Foxes, plus treats and more.