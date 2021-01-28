A Valentine's gift guide full of Pittsburgh-made candles, soap, and heart-shaped pretzels

click to enlarge Photo: Ashley Devine Cow print rainbow maker from Yeahyelhsa

click to enlarge Photo: Wigle Whiskey

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kevin Sheperd

We can all agree that Valentine's Day is a corporate holiday designed to sell candy and roses and other things none of us really need. We can also all agree that getting special treats from someone you love, or buying them for yourself, feels very nice, especially during such a weird and difficult time. If you want to buy a V-day gift for your friend, sweetheart, or yourself, check out these locally made and designed soaps, stickers, candles, and more.Graphic designer Ashley Devine has plenty of stickers and pins that would make good V-day gifts, but the best shaped one is her Cow Print Rainbow Maker: a clear, heart-shaped and cow printed window sticker that refracts light into a rainbow.McMurray-based soap company Buttercup and Thistle makes a variety of hand-poured Goat's milk soaps, as well as other bath products like lip balm. For Valentine's, they've created Love Potion #9, a soap combining scents of orange, rose, sandalwood, musk, and others.Nothing says self-care like slapping a bunch of creams and oils and butters on your body. Locally made Una Biologicals has several gift sets of their organic body products, perfect to get for yourself or a friend or a partner. The Winter Self-Care Set comes in three versions for three different moods: relax, rest, and renew. Also comes with a variety of scented body butter, soap, tea, and essential oils.Sometimes, a classic card is the best (and certainly cheapest) way to express your feelings for someone, and as its name indicates, Wildcard has a wide variety of cards, from the sweet and sentimental, to creatively punny. But no matter what, they always come with good illustrations. And if you want something more than a card, Wildcard has everything else, from books, to jewelry, to candles.For any bird enthusiasts out there, this one's for you. For a special Valentine's cocktail experience, Wigle Whiskey has collaborated with the National Aviary for the Lemon Love Birds Cocktail Bundle, which includes a bottle of Wigle's limoncello, rosemary lavender bitters, and bitter lemon soda. You can enjoy the kit on its own, or pair with the Love Birds Virtual Trivia with the Aviary, which is all about the world of bird courtship.Local artist Jegan Mones makes spooky and sexy drawings which she puts on stickers, lighters, and other everyday objects. Her semi-nude "Cumfort Me" stickers or images a lingerie-clad demon are perfect for your witch girlfriend.For the smoker in your life, pick up some heart-printed pre-roll cones from CBD shop Hippie and French. One box comes with four cones, so they're perfect for an extra chill V-day. The shop also has other gifts appropriate for the holiday, like CBD massage oil and bath soaks.Light up the life of that special someone with candles inspired by the class "conversation hearts" Valentine's candy (you know, those little pastel hearts that taste bad but have cute sayings on them). Each set comes with two candy heart candles, with several scent options including rosemary mint and cinnamon, plus a sample of loose leaf tea and a tea infuser decorate with a heart charm.You simply can't go wrong with a soft pretzel, especially if it's the shape of a heart, and especially if you have a hearty helping of mustard or cheese sauce.If you want to show your sweetheart how you feel about them through song, but have a voice like a screeching banshee, the Pittsburgh Opera is here to lend a hand. Get a personalized Valentine's gram from the Opera's Resident Artists "singing a love-filled aria for your valentine."Yes, we're plugging our own merch on this list. Sport your love for bothand your partner with a "You're Worth Crossing a River" river shirt, with a design by art director Abbie Adams. The same design is available on bumper stickers, as well as our NSFW pins.