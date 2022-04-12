A tax season spirit, dog-friendly brunch fest, and more Pittsburgh food news

Trace Brewing4312 Main St., Bloomfield. tracebloomfield.com
Tickets are now live for the April edition of Plates with Trace, a four-course prix-fixe dinner, and dessert with beer pairings. Jackie Page of Love Rocks Cafe will be the chef for the evening. This event will take place on Tue., April 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Coolship Room at Trace.
Farmer x Baker285 River Ave., Aspinwall. farmerxbaker.com
Farmer x Baker’s riverside location is open as of April 8. Hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m., so you can come down and have a meal with a gorgeous view just in time for the weather to warm up.
Adda Coffee & Tea House200 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside. addacoffeehouse.com
Adda has updated its tea menu with some new, tempting treats. Try a Black Sesame Chai, Salted Matcha, Bao Zhong Rose Milk Tea, Rose Milk, Tangerine Ginger tea, Cardamom Latte, and a Jalsa Savory Caramel Latte. You can also add Boba for an additional dollar.
Vintage 416 x Sprezzatura112 East Sherman St., Millvale. sprezzaturapgh.com
On Fri., April 22, these two Millvale businesses will team up for an Earth Day Fashion Show and dinner. The evening will be located at Sprezzatura and dinner will feature a charcuterie plate, microgreens salad, herb-roasted pork shoulder and potatoes, mini onion tarts, and raspberry cakes. Tickets are available now for $40 and can be purchased at the Sprezzatura website.
PAAR x Millie’smillieshomemade.com
From April 10-16, if you get a scoop of ice cream at one of Millie’s locations at the University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University, or Duquesne University, a portion of the sales will go toward benefitting Pittsburgh Action Against Rape, a local nonprofit.
Pittsburgh Wine and Spirits Festival777 Casino Drive, North Side. pittsburghmagazine.com
This Pittsburgh Magazine-sponsored event brings cocktail connoisseurs and wine enthusiasts together for a night of over 200 curated products to sample, with dinner provided by the Rivers Casino buffet. Tickets are available now and can be purchased by visiting the Pittsburgh Magazine's Instagram account.
Preeti’s Pitt2701 Penn Ave., Strip District. instagram.com/preetis_pitt_llc
The Strip District restaurant will be closed this week (April 11-18). They will reopen on Tue., April 19.
Hidden Harbor1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill. hiddenharborpgh.com
In celebration of the 475th bottle being added to its Wall of Rum, Hidden Harbor will, on Wed., April 13 from 5-7 p.m., have full pours of every single bottle at 47.5% off. The pours will be 25% off the rest of the night. Additionally, the bar is bringing back its Rum Passport, described as "the entry-level document" in the bar's “Dead Parrots Society” rum club.
Pittsburgh Mac and Cheese Festival2101 Smallman St., Strip District. stripdistrictterminal.com
If you’re a mac and cheese fan, you won’t want to miss this event. On Sat., April 23, the Mac and Cheese Festival is coming to Pittsburgh at the Strip District Terminal. Food trucks and vendors will be in attendance. Tickets can be found here.
Pittsburgh Hard Seltzer and Donuts CrawlMultiple locations. pittsburghseltzeranddonuts.com
This South Side crawl will take place on Sat., April 23. Participating bars include Mario’s, Casey’s Drafthouse, Odd Balls, Fin McCools, The Flats on Carson, Foxtail, and more. The donut portion of the evening will be provided by Duck Donuts. Visit the website for more information.
Condado Tacos4300 Butler St., Lawrenceville. condadotacos.com
Condado is bringing back some fan favorites: the Baja Shrimp Taco, Mexican Street Corn, and Frozen Tequila Sunrise. The Baja Shrimp Taco combines shrimp with rice, jicama slaw, mango basil Baja sauce, and pico, all wrapped in a flour tortilla.
The International Association of Culinary Professionals Conference530 William Penn Place, Downtown. omnihotels.com
This conference of culinary professionals is having its annual meeting in Pittsburgh from April 22-24 with hosts Beth Kracklauer and Hal B. Klein. Attendees will gain access to the Opening Night Reception on Friday and the Cookbook Signing Expo on Saturday. There will even be a pop-up bookstore in the Omni William Penn Hotel with the official conference bookseller White Whale Bookstore. To learn more, visit the event website at iacpculinary.com.
Bar Louie330 N. Shore Drive, Building 1B, North Side. barlouie.com
Bar Louie will be participating in a Cocktails for a Cause fundraiser. When you order the Wild Berry Margarita now through July 5, Bar Louie will donate $1 to Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE), a nonprofit that helps foodservice families bridge the financial gap during a qualifying crisis.
Alta Via Pizzeria6425 Penn Ave., Bakery Square. altaviapizzeria.com
Alta Via Pizzeria in Bakery Square is now open for business from Tuesday to Saturday from 4-9 p.m. The sister pizza-focused restaurant to Alta Via's Fox Chapel location offers round and square pies, salads, pasta, sandwiches, and appetizers, as well as a selection of veggie dishes.
Wigle Whiskey2401 Smallman St., Strip District. wiglewhiskey.com
Wigle is releasing their 5 Year Tax Relief Reserve American Whiskey, a special blend of Wigle American Whiskey, from regionally grown wheat and malted barley, milled, fermented, and double pot distilled, then aged for 5 years in new American Oak Barrels. The whiskey is available for pre-order now.
Bark and BrunchLytle St. and Eliza St., Hazelwood. hazelwoodgreen.com
On Sat., April 30 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., this family-friendly event at Hazelwood Green Plaza will feature fun for local pups and their humans. You can shop for treats and gear at the central courtyard's vendor market, get your dog groomed with Keeta Mobile Grooming Spa, support local rescue organizations, and more, all while DJ Femi spins tunes on the lawn. While your pup enjoys treats, you can indulge in food by The Coop PGH, Brisketburgh, and Franktuary, and beverages by Bloom Brew, Arsenal Cider House, and TLC Libations.