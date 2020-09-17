A subscription kit from three city restaurants, old-school pickles, and more Pittsburgh food news

Openings
Pita My Shawarma
The popular Mediterannean food truck, voted Pittsburgh's best new food truck in 2019 by Pittsburgh City Paper readers, has finally opened its brick-and-mortar in Lawrenceville. Find shawarma and more at the Butler Street restaurant, open Wednesday-Monday. 3716 Butler St., Lawrenceville. pitamyshawarma.com
Bridge City Brinery
Are you growing tired of the same old, vinegar-based pickles? Enter Bridge City Brinery. The newly-launched pickle company is bringing back a traditional method to the world of dill: fermentation. Bridge City's sour dill pickles are said to be “richer and fuller in flavor,” thanks to the old-fashioned, homemade brine fermentation. bridgecitybrinery.com
Coming Soon
Fig & Ash
It’s been over three years since Fig & Ash, a wood-fired kitchen, announced its arrival to Deutschtown. Now, the restaurant is finally gearing up to open. No official date has been set, but Fig & Ash says it has passed a final inspection, and lunch takeout is coming soon. 514 E. Ohio St., North Side. figandashpgh.com
Necromancer Brewing Co.
By 2021, the North Hills will have a new brewery. Necromancer Brewing Co., with industry and brewing vet Lauren Hughes at the helm of its beer, will focus on “forgotten” styles according to Next Pittsburgh. Necromancer Brewing's flagship brews will include a hazy IPA, a Belgian witbier, and a grisette. necromancer.beer
Strip District Terminal
The highly-anticipated redevelopment has announced its first tenants, among them Fine Wine and Good Spirits and Chicago-based District Brew Yards.
The District Brew Yards beer hall will be a fully-customizable experience that brings Pittsburgh craft brewers together to share knowledge and work collaboratively. It will feature a retail store, pour-your-own taps, and a menu of smoked meats and sides.
Events
Quarantine Kitchen
Cook alongside chef Justin Severino of Salty Pork Bits and Morcilla at the first-ever Quarantine Kitchen, an event benefiting the Pittsburgh and West Virginia branches of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Quarantine cooks can purchase a four-course meal kit from Morcilla, to be picked up Sat., Sept. 26. Once at home, cooks will have access to an exclusive video of Severino guiding them through the preparation and presentation of the meal composed of salumi, Basque romaine salad, spaghetti carbonara, and Basque burnt cheesecake. For more info, visit morcillapittsburgh.com.